RACINE — At the time the two-mile busing limit for Wisconsin students became law, there was another pressing issue facing the state’s districts: How would schools make room for an influx of students due to the post-World War II baby boom?
A state education bill, signed into law in July 1949, made a change requiring transportation of public school pupils living more than two miles from school at public expense.
Until then, districts were not required to provide free transportation and the limit to receive state aid for those that did was 2.5 miles from an elementary school and four miles from a high school.
The measure drew strong public support from various groups, including school administrators, school boards and the League of Women Voters, according to a Journal Times article published at the time.
This law also provided state aid to help districts fund expanded transportation. Today, districts are generally only provided transportation aid from the state for students living two miles or more from their boundary school. Exceptions include for students who must pass through dangerous areas on their way to school and some special education students.
As early as the 1970s, according to Journal Times articles, parents whose children took routes lacking sidewalks were concerned about their safety while walking to and from Racine schools. Parents are still concerned today.
Family challenges
Brie Smithkey has three children, each of whom attends a different Racine Unified school.
She has a son in ninth grade at Park High School, 1901 12th St., a son in eighth grade at Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School, 3601 Lasalle St. and a daughter in sixth grade at Gilmore Fine Arts, 2330 Northwestern Ave.
Smithkey and her children live near North Beach, and none of them are provided with busing. Her ninth-grade son is 2.5 miles from school, but is not provided with transportation as Park is not his boundary school. Her other son is 1.7 miles from Jerstad-Agerholm and her daughter is 1.5 miles from Gilmore. Smithkey is currently not working as she recovers from surgery, and has busy mornings driving all her children to school.
The Racine Unified transportation office offered Smithkey optional transportation for $300, but she said that’s not something her family can afford.
“We lucked out because I’m able to juggle the schedules and drive them,” Smithkey said.
But she fears that some working parents aren’t so lucky.
She wondered, especially with the number of families in the district living in poverty, how many children who have to walk have the proper clothing gear to protect them from frostbite on extremely cold days.
In her opinion, lawmakers at the state level should look into changing the two-mile limit.
“It definitely needs to be revisited,” Smithkey said.
She said that it’s possible that state legislators aren’t aware of some of the issues facing families, and that’s why they haven’t been looking at this issue.
Blue Ribbon Commission
When asked if the two-mile limit was something being looked into at the state level, Gov. Scott Walker said at a Sept. 23 campaign event that the state has done a lot with school transportation in the last budget, but did not elaborate on specifics.
“That’s something that the Blue Ribbon Commission would be very interested in looking at,” Walker said. “We want to make sure everyone has access to a great education.”
The Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding consists of a bipartisan group of legislators and education stakeholders that held hearings throughout the state in February through June to get input from the public.
The commission plans to come to the Legislature with recommendations by the beginning of the next session in January, to affect the 2019-2021 state biennial budget.
State Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, co-chair of the Blue Ribbon Commission, said that stakeholders didn’t bring up concerns about the two-mile limit during the hearings.
“To be honest, it hasn’t been an issue that’s come up,” he said. “I don’t recall having discussions about that.”
He added that Racine Unified could voluntarily provide busing to more students, something that its School Board has been considering for at least a couple of years.
The state only provides transportation aid to districts for students who live two miles or more from their boundary school. If Unified wanted to bus more students, it would have to eat that cost. And it would also have to provide the same treatment to private and parochial students.
Racine Unified School Board President Robert Wittke Jr., who is running for the 62nd Assembly District seat, said he does not personally think there is a need for legislative change at the state level. He said that districts should decide on their own whether to provide free busing to more students.
“State-level changes always trigger costs at the district level,” Wittke said.
Addressing chronic absenteeism
During the 2017-19 state biennial budget, Walker did propose creating a “performance-base grant program to assist schools with high rates of chronic absenteeism in early grades.”
The proposal would have cost $500,000 and would have been administered by the Department of Children and Families in conjunction with DPI, and had a sunset clause of two years. The proposal did not make it out of the Joint Finance Committee to be in the final budget.
Other districts
The Kenosha Unified School District, like Racine Unified, provides free busing only to students who live two miles or more from their school, with exceptions for those who would otherwise take a dangerous route. However, Kenosha Unified has an agreement to provide discounted city bus passes to students within the two miles.
Jeff Marx, transportation supervisor at Kenosha Unified, said he often hears from parents who believe their child should receive free transportation because their route to school doesn’t have sidewalks. He clarified that a route without sidewalks is not always deemed hazardous, and students within two miles might have to walk to school anyway. He recommended that parents who take issue with the two-mile distance contact their state legislators.
In Milwaukee Public Schools, students in grades K-5 receive transportation if they live one or more miles from their school, and students in middle and high school receive transportation if they live two or more miles from their school.
Other states
Wisconsin isn’t the only state that has a two-mile transportation requirement. Some neighboring states have a narrower “walk zone” while some have a wider one.
In Illinois, not all school districts are required to provide transportation, but the ones that do have to provide it for those who live 1.5 miles or more from their school. Districts that have mass transit systems within their boundaries that are certified by the state Board of Education do not have to provide transportation or reimbursement to families for public transportation.
In Iowa, elementary school students are entitled to transportation if they live more than two miles from their school, but high school students aren’t entitled unless they live three miles or more from their school.
