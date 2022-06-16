Businesses with IT departments invited to join Racine County IT Collaborative

Racine County is seeking businesses with IT (information technology) departments to join its IT Collaborative, in light of its upcoming meeting on June 30.

The IT Collaborative consists of area employers, educational institutions and community partners focused on preparing a regional workforce.

To get involved Interested businesses with information technology departments are to contact Director Wadhwa at shuchi.wadhwa@racinecounty.com to get involved.

“How do we engage this generation of tech-savvy young people?” asked Racine County IT Director Shuchi Wadhwa and co-chair for the IT Collaborative in a news release. “We have to show them the full array of IT career options. Technology plays a role in everything we do, from the medical field, sports, manufacturing and even the music industry.”

In 2019, Racine County collaborated with ManpowerGroup to develop a STARTS (Service, Technology, Advanced Manufacturing and Production, Rehabilitation and Health Care, Trades and Supervisors) Model to set workforce strategies and goals surrounding the fastest growing occupations. Since this initial report, the county has incorporated its findings into a plan to attract, develop and retain its workforce, the county said in the news release.

In response to the growing number of opportunities within the technology industry detailed in the ManpowerGroup study and in partnership with Racine Area Manufacturing and Commerce using the Talent Pipeline Management framework developed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the county has developed its IT Collaborative to align community needs and develop a talent pipeline.

As Racine County’s IT Collaborative began to take shape with RAMAC (Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce) serving as its host, Wadhwa discovered that more than 80 organizations were attempting to create technology-focused workforce development opportunities within the community.

“One of the top priorities of the IT Collaborative was to break down the silos that exist in our community,” Wadhwa stated. “By leveraging our relationships with community partners and area businesses, we believe by investing in our local talent that we are laying the foundation for our workforce of the future.”

To showcase the opportunities within the technology field, Racine County has teamed up with the Tech-Prize initiative, educators within Racine Unified School District, Gateway Technical College, Siena Catholic Schools and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside as well as companies including Twin Disc, Modine and others.

“We want to bring everyone to the table because the county can’t accomplish this effort alone,” stated Wadhwa. “I’m grateful to have the support of our county executive, someone who sees the big picture and has a vision for our region’s long-term talent needs, especially in technology.”

