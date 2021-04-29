'Woo-hoo!' | Business owners 'ecstatic' now that capacity limits have been lifted in City of Racine

"Like everyone in the community, I want to move beyond COVID-19 and return to normal life," Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement. "When I look at the data, I am optimistic that we are moving in the right direction. If we can continue to build momentum, administer more vaccine, and continue to wear masks for just a little while longer, we can beat this virus. We can get parades, festivals, concerts, and all of the events we have missed for more than a year back — but first, we must get vaccinated."