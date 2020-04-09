Businesses call on governor to begin reopening state April 24

RACINE COUNTY — It’s now been four weeks since Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency, which from there led to the closure of schools, restaurants and bars and then eventually all businesses deemed “nonessential.”
Matt Montemurro, president and CEO of RAMAC, the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, is concerned about the health impact of the coronavirus on people in the community. He is also very concerned about what extended business closures would mean.
“Another 30 days has me very worried about many of them … We could lose some. That would be very bad, “Montemurro said. “There are many small businesses that are struggling. A longer closure is going to be devastating.”
RAMAC was one of 52 business associations and chambers of commerce to sign onto a letter to the governor's administration to put together a plan that allows the state’s economy to get moving again – starting on April 24.
The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce also signed on in support.
The letter states, "Wisconsin needs to bring certainty to workers and businesses alike by setting a firm date to begin the process of reopening our economy on April 24 – the end date for the Safer at Home order."
It continues, "To be clear, no one expects that our economy would go back to 'business as usual' on April 24. We understand that reopening will require a very strategic and well-planned approach that, over time, phases our economy back to an operational level that existed prior to any social distancing requirements."
Possible extensions?
Under state law, the governor has the ability to declare a state of emergency for up to 60 days. Evers declared Wisconsin was in a state of emergency as of March 12. To extend the declaration beyond May 11, what would be the 60th day of the order, the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate would need to pass a joint resolution, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.
The Safer at Home order, which was issued under Evers’ emergency powers on March 24, is expected to end at 8 a.m. Friday, April 24, but could be extended by the governor until that same date: May 11.
The Governor’s Office has not announced any extended closure dates yet. Melissa Baldauff, Evers' deputy chief of staff, stated Thursday, "We are of course looking forward to getting back to business as usual around the state, but public health and safety have to come first. We will continue to listen to the science and follow the guidance of public health experts."
On Thursday, the City of Racine on Thursday extended the city’s public health emergency until at least May 25.
Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney said the emergency declaration extension does not change the date – at this time – of when businesses would reopen. Businesses can continue to operate under the state's Safer at Home order.
“The mayor’s order really just has to do with the ability of the municipal government to exercise emergency powers,” Letteney said.
However this emergency declaration extension would allow the city to extend closures beyond the state if the public health emergency made that necessary, Letteney said.
At the county level, Mark Schaaf, the county’s communications and media relations director, also said "If the state order expires, then the County Executive – and, in turn, the County Board – could consider whether to extend our local declaration. However, the county’s emergency declaration is in effect until May 13 (about the same timeframe as the state’s), so this wouldn’t be something we would consider until the date draws closer.”
However, whether a city or village or county could require non-essential businesses to stay closed longer than the governor orders it is legally unclear, according to Robert Paolino, a senior legislative analyst with the Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau. “Whether the state would preempt a city on that, I cannot give a legal opinion,” Paolino said.
Jobless rate skyrockets
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced this week that Wisconsin's jobless rate has skyrocketed to nearly 27%, to what the rate was estimated at during the Great Depression.
Beyond paying employees, businesses also have rent or mortgage costs and businesses have inventory in their establishments they are paying for, Montemurro said.
“They don’t just go away because the coronavirus is here,” he said about those expenses.
He knows that when businesses are allowed to reopen, everything is not going to go back to business as usual overnight.
“We need to be strategic and have a planned out approach as to how this can all work. That may include social distancing,” Montemurro said.
But he said, “We have to start putting out a plan to reopen … If it goes past the 24th, every day past the 24th will make it that much harder to get restarted.”
Kenosha County
Similarly in Kenosha County, “Every day past the 24th will take a toll," said Lou Molitor, Kenosha County Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer. "I’m concerned that a lot of small businesses would be struggling.”
The Chamber has more than 700 members.
Alexandria Robinson, executive director of Downtown Kenosha Inc., said 83% of small businesses in the Lakeshore Business Improvement District are closed or have reduced operations.
The district includes 298 businesses, with 100 of them retail and food and beverage establishments.
Up to "90% of the businesses report a loss of revenue,” she said. “We have to look for some advocacy. We have to look for some aid.”
Production is slowing
Gary Meier, president of Racine-based Metalworld Inc., said business is going decently because the business had a backlog of orders to finish before the coronavirus pandemic reached the area.
The backlog is expected to last for another two months. But after that is difficult to predict, said Meier, whose business is located at 1920 17th St.
In addition, Meier said the pace of getting new orders has dropped off within the last few weeks. He speculated that the decrease in orders is because of what other Racine manufacturers are facing, laying off employees or putting them on furlough.
“It appears everybody’s production is slowing down,” Meier said.
Also, even before the pandemic emerged, Metalworld Inc. had experienced a decrease in orders. In February, Metalworld Inc. employees noticed customers weren’t buying as many products that the company would fill during the summer months.
“It’s pretty common for that to occur, at least it seems to have occurred every four years when there is a presidential election,” Meier said. “If you have a changing of the guard, so to speak, it just creates a fair amount of uncertainty.”
Metalworld Inc. employees were working overtime before the pandemic occurred, but now they are working normal business hours, reduced to only 40 hours a week.
Even though the main business is metal fabricating, the company also sells raw material either as is or cut to size. Meier said many Racine area manufacturing companies still buy material from Metalworld Inc. which helps the business. However, that will probably slow down too, Meier predicted.
If things were to get worse, there is a plan in place that the company has used before. The 14 employees at the business would be reduced to a four day work week and employees who have more than two weeks of vacation time would need to use it — although vacation time is paid.
However, Meier’s biggest concern during the coronavirus pandemic is that all employees are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on social distancing and hand washing.
The Metalworld Inc. plant is about a half a city block in size and it is easy to social distance employees from one another while working. However, Meier hopes employees keep up the practices when not at work as well.
The plant also has a restricted customer policy — they are not allowed in the office anymore. Payments have been limited to credit cards, via over-the-phone transactions.
“We’ll see what happens. Hopefully things gradually pick up in a month or two from now. Time will tell,” Meier said.
'Definitely challenging'
Michelle Schimian, who owns RG Natural Babies in Downtown Racine at 430 Main St., said she is fortunate because she is still able to offer curbside pickup for customers.
As a children’s store, people are still buying items for Easter for kids and a lot of people are continuing to buy local to help out.
“After people are done with their Easter baskets, I don’t know what it will be like,” Schimian said.
Hers was fortunate to be one of the businesses that received a grant from the city to help pay employees and help pay rent, but Schimian said, “It’s definitely challenging.”
While she is able to still sell some of her inventory and bring in some income, Schimian feels for other businesses like beauty salons and barber shops that cannot work at all and are unable to bring in any income.
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times and James Lawson of the Kenosha News contributed to this report.
