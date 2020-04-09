Businesses call on governor to begin reopening state April 24

“It’s pretty common for that to occur, at least it seems to have occurred every four years when there is a presidential election,” Meier said. “If you have a changing of the guard, so to speak, it just creates a fair amount of uncertainty.”

Metalworld Inc. employees were working overtime before the pandemic occurred, but now they are working normal business hours, reduced to only 40 hours a week.

Even though the main business is metal fabricating, the company also sells raw material either as is or cut to size. Meier said many Racine area manufacturing companies still buy material from Metalworld Inc. which helps the business. However, that will probably slow down too, Meier predicted.

If things were to get worse, there is a plan in place that the company has used before. The 14 employees at the business would be reduced to a four day work week and employees who have more than two weeks of vacation time would need to use it — although vacation time is paid.

However, Meier’s biggest concern during the coronavirus pandemic is that all employees are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on social distancing and hand washing.