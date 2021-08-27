Businesses affected by Washington Avenue construction can get financial relief

RACINE — Businesses that have struggled due to the ongoing Washington Avenue construction can now get a bit of a boost.

The City of Racine Road Construction Loan Program is providing 0% interest, working capital loans of up to $5,000 to businesses negatively impacted by construction occurring in the City of Racine.

The targeted area includes those businesses located on or near Washington Avenue between Roosevelt Avenue and West Boulevard. Such businesses eligible include Dunk's Public House, Infusino's Pizzeria, Bendtsen's Bakery, Larsen Bakery, Nissi's Cake Room, Tooth Town Dentistry for Kids, Ekman Automotive, Pizza Hut, Hallman/Lindsay Paints, Tony Chen's Chinese Restaurant and others.

Other areas in the city will also be considered if the business is being impacted by road construction. There is a total of $50,000 available for this program. Loans will be accepted, processed and distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"We are confident this program will provide the much-needed relief to businesses impacted by the ongoing road construction projects," said Mayor Cory Mason in a statement. "I encourage any business located in or near the construction zones to apply for this program."