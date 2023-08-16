WATERFORD — Kravings, an attraction built around the simple concept of novelty milkshakes, is no more.

Owner Jordan Karweik announced Tuesday that he is closing the flagship Waterford store — the last remaining piece of a successful concept launched 18 months ago.

The closure of the unique ice cream shop at 202 E. Main St. follows weeks of compounding troubles that Karweik has faced involving financial obligations and legal issues.

Just two weeks ago, he closed stores in Burlington and Mount Pleasant while announcing plans to maintain the original Waterford outlet with new products and a fresh start.

However, he could not save the place where it all started, telling his last 12 employees that the shop was closing.

“It made the most sense,” he said. “It definitely was not easy.”

The closure comes as a disappointment to customers and fans of the Kravings concept of gourmet milkshakes with exotic combinations of flavors, colors and ingredients.

Summer Street of Waterford went to Kravings on Tuesday to treat herself to a chocolate malt, and she was saddened to find the doors locked.

Street called the colorful business a cute place with a tasty menu. She was not entirely surprised, however, to find that the novelty had worn off.

“I did wonder how something like this could succeed,” she said. “Waterford has not been very lucky. Waterford’s got to figure something out.”

Karweik, a former insurance salesman and onetime local school board member, launched Kravings in January 2022 by converting his old insurance office into an ice cream parlor.

His exotic “krazy shakes” were an instant hit that had customers lined up out the door.

He quickly announced plans for more stores in Burlington, Mount Pleasant and beyond.

But problems emerged this summer when Waterford village officials accused Karweik of defaulting on a business loan agreement. He was ordered to vacate the premises and told to repay a $39,000 village loan that otherwise would have been forgivable.

Karweik also fell behind on his property taxes, and state tax collectors placed a lien on his former house because of $10,000 in overdue state income taxes.

After clearing out equipment and furnishings Tuesday, Karweik said he has not yet decided whether to sell the Main Street storefront location.

He also was not certain what his next business venture might be.

“I’m just kind of picking up the pieces,” he said. “I’ll figure something out.”

Photos: Customers marvel at exotic milkshakes at Waterford's new ice cream shop, Kravings Lindsey Gruling of East Troy and daughter Abigail Gruling with Birthday Bash shakes Employee Trinity Zelechowski dishes up decadent gourmet milkshake at Kravings Maria Mota, 9, of Racine gets her Over The Moon gourmet milkshake at Kravings Owners Mike Ottelien and Jordan Karweik at opening of Kravings milkshake place Sisters Melanie Parenteau and Maddy Parenteau with milkshakes and donuts at Kravings Mayra Xool looks over 16 ice cream flavors available at Kravings in Waterford Tim Alton of Racine is happy with his Royal Reeses milkshake at Kravings Kevin and Donna May and family watch 'krazy shakes' go by while waiting in line at Kravings Rachel Mealy and mother Kris Thomsen haul away a four-pack at Kravings ice cream Variety of toppings available to create customized milkshakes at Kravings in Waterford Kateri Gadzalinski and son Chet enjoy their gourmet milkshakes at Kravings in Waterford Meghan Alton pauses to snap a picture of her To The Moon milkshake at Kravings Amanda Horlacher and Marqee Ross make their milkshake choices at Kravings