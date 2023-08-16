Babcock Dairy Plant has created a new celebrity ice cream flavor for UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. Called "Mnookie Dough," the ice cream features a vanilla base with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces
But problems emerged this summer when Waterford village officials accused Karweik of defaulting on a business loan agreement. He was ordered to vacate the premises and told to repay a $39,000 village loan that otherwise would have been forgivable.
Karweik also fell behind on his property taxes, and state tax collectors placed a lien on his former house because of $10,000 in overdue state income taxes.
After clearing out equipment and furnishings Tuesday, Karweik said he has not yet decided whether to sell the Main Street storefront location.
He also was not certain what his next business venture might be.
“I’m just kind of picking up the pieces,” he said. “I’ll figure something out.”
