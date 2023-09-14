WATERFORD — After opening two stores in Waterford, one local business owner is being featured in an online entrepreneurship show.
Vana Lyon, who manages and owns both Main Street Mercantile and Rusty’s Dry Goods on Waterford’s Main Street, is competing on the seventh season of “The Blox.”
The show’s website describes it as “a mix of competition, business boot camp, reality TV, and a whole lot of fun.”
“The Blox” and its parent company, BetaBlox, were started by Wes Bergmann, an actor and entrepreneur who appeared on MTV shows “The Real World” and “The Challenge.”
In “The Blox,” competitors are brought to Bergmann’s small business incubator in Kansas City, Missouri for a 5-day challenge of “their skill, wit, and startup grit.”
Contestants from across the country live together while going through what the show calls a “formal startup accelerator” made up of exercises including consultations, workshops and pitches in which contestants are ranked.
The goal is to ultimately be named the best startup on “The Blox.”
Lyon said she was first approached to be on the show shortly after the opening of Rusty’s in July 2022. Main Street Mercantile opened in Sept. 2020.
“I had to kind of pitch what my business plan was and where I was going,” Lyon said. “Just to make sure I was serious about all of this.”
Lyon’s stores feature an inventory of American-made goods from small business.
“Nothing is mass produced or can be found on Amazon or in big-box retailers,” Lyon said in a trailer for the show.
After a series of interviews, she was selected for the show, which she described as amazing.
“The contacts and connections I made on the show are so valuable to me,” Lyon said. “They’re friends, and they’re business partners.”
Lyon said connecting with one of the season’s judges prompted her to revamp and combine her two stores’ websites, which can be found at mainstreetmercantilewi.com.
Lyon also said she keeps in touch with fellow contestants to have a group of people who share the “up-and-down” lifestyle of being an entrepreneur.
“Just having people understanding what we’re going through and having that support system has just been amazing,” Lyon said.
Season Seven of “The Blox” launched Sunday and can be watched in its entirety online. Links to stream “The Blox” can be found at https://betablox.com/theblox.
Lyon was also invited to return for Season Nine of “The Blox,” which will be at a larger location with higher-quality production, according to Lyon.
