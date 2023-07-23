RACINE — With bright orange lettering, its hard to miss Vero International Cuisine in Downtown Racine — and soon, you’ll be able to walk through the doors and eat there again.

The eatery at 211 Sixth St. closed in late 2019 for renovations, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to stay shuttered for much longer.

Now, the spot that specializes in African cuisine, is scheduled to reopen Aug. 1 with renovations and a couple new toys.

A history

Dr. Veronica Carver launched Vero about a decade ago.

“I really want to create a happy place,” Carver said. “A happy vibe where people can meet and interact with each other. I’m a people person, and food always bring people together.”

Carver, an OBGYN, plans to retire in the fall to focus on running the restaurant.

“For me, I feel like I need to give something back to Racine, it’s been so good to me,” she said.

Carver hopes the atmosphere and food at Vero create a place where people can meet and have a good time.

“I want to create a romantic place where you can take your date and not feel rushed,” she said. “You can go in and have a great evening with your significant other, or just drinks with friends.”

Carver was inspired to open a restaurant after attending a “beautiful evening” at a book club held at Alverno College in Milwaukee.

Seeing how the building was decorated and the vibe of the event, Carver thought, “I can create that here.”

Carver also started the restaurant with her son, Tarplah Carver, in mind. He attended culinary school and is a part of the Vero team.

“It’s not easy doing a family business, but we try,” Carver said with a laugh.

What’s new

Vero will be the first restaurant in Racine to have its house wines on tap. Using the same keg and tap system used for beer, the selection will be on rotation.

Carver hopes the new taps will give customers a faster and cheaper service experience.

“Hopefully with this investment, we can circumvent all that waste and pass the savings onto the customers,” she said.

The restaurant also will feature a new dining room with a domed ceiling when it reopens.

“I wanted to complete the building,” Caver said. “So we can have an open area upstairs.”

Sue Gordon will be taking over as the general manager for Vero.

She previously worked as a general manager at the Racine Country Club and Red Onion Cafe.

Vero’s menu, international cuisine with a focus on African and Caribbean flavors, will focus on small plates.

“The smaller plates will encourage people to want to maybe try different things, because the price point will be a little bit lower, too, and will have plenty of variety as far as the flavors go,” Gordon said. “It will also make it more fun. Sometimes it’s fun to sample, have everybody order something different and sample off of it and share plates as well.”

Although imagined as a restaurant first, the new seating area at Vero can be used as a lounge when it is not being used for a private function.

Gordon also said she plans to have Vero involved with activities put together by Downtown Racine Corp.

“We have a plethora of diverse international food options throughout Downtown, and with four new restaurants opening in the coming weeks (Vero, Eave, Marguerite, Chatroom and Bridgetenders), it will add to us being a foodie destination,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the DRC.

Future plans for Vero include more public events, like wine tasting dinners, and Carver also would like to host a book club at the restaurant — much like the event that inspired her to open Vero at the start of it all.

