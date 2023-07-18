RACINE — Vendors can now submit applications to be part of the 20th annual Party on the Pavement Street Festival in Downtown Racine.

Downtown Racine Corp. is again putting on the event, which is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 16.

Festival attendees can expect to find festivities stretching more than 12 blocks throughout Downtown. Portions of Main Street, Sixth Street and Sam Johnson Parkway will be closed to vehicles, along with several side streets including sections of Park, College and Wisconsin avenues.

Applications for vendors interested in participating opened Tuesday. Non-profit organizations, businesses including food and commercial vendors, artists and craftspeople are all welcome to apply to set up throughout the more than a dozen blocks of Party on the Pavement.

Kelly Krause, executive director of Downtown Racine Corp., said vendor applications “are flooding in faster than any year prior. People are excited to participate again.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your business in front of thousands of attendees,” Krause said.

Last year’s event drew more than 15,500 people, according to Krause.

Activities for attendees range from live music, expanded food and drink availability, shopping, street performances and rides.

“I think this event is so special because it highlights all the wonderful things that make Racine a great place!” Krause said. “Diverse vendors, food options, BMX show, wrestling, car show, dance competitions and four stages of live music, all for free.”

Several new businesses also are expected to open prior to Party on the Pavement, including Vero International Cuisine, 211 6th St., The Chartroom, 209 Dodge St., and Hotel Verdant, 500 Main St. The hotel will include two restaurants: Marguerite and Eave.

Bridgetenders (previously John’s Dock), 303 Dodge St., is expected to open by Party of the Pavement as well, according to Downtown Racine Corp.

Vendors can submit an application at racinedowntown.com, under the “Events“ tab. The deadline for vendor applications is Aug. 11.

Party on the Pavement runs from 12-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16. The festival is free to attend.

