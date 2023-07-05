CHICAGO — Racine-based SC Johnson is bringing a new experience to Chicago to help raise awareness about ocean pollution.

“The Blue Paradox” is on display at the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The exhibit is an immersive experience that allows visitors to walk under the ocean’s surface, exploring pollution’s impact and what can be done to stop plastic waste from becoming pollution.

“Awareness about plastic waste is growing, and people are looking for information on how we all can be part of the solution,” said Dr. Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “The Blue Paradox is an opportunity to capture that momentum, engage the next generation and build on our desire to impact the issue positively.”

SC Johnson partnered with Conservation International and the Museum of Science and Industry to bring the exhibit to life.

The exhibit was launched as a pop-up in London in 2021 to a high demand, and sold out in its first run.

According to Conservation International, about 26 billion pounds of plastic is dumped into the ocean each year. The Great Lakes, including Lake Michigan, receive about 22 million pounds of plastic each year.

According to SCJ, the goal of the experience is to “make the ocean plastic crisis — and the collective actions needed to address it — relevant and relatable to everyone.”

“We are at an inflection point,” Johnson said. “Time is running out to turn around the damaging effects of plastic waste pollution. While the challenges we face in stopping this crisis can seem daunting, overcoming them is possible. It starts with raising awareness and inspiring a movement of collective efforts on the tangible things that will make a meaningful difference.”

“The Blue Paradox” refers to the how the use of plastic has led to considerable achievements in modern society, but also has become the most pervasive pollution issues facing the ocean ecosystem and the planet.

SCJ has launched multiple initiatives to reduce plastic waste in its products, including switching some to aluminum and glass containers, having refill stations for some brands in the United Kingdom and offering products in concentrated pod form that are activated with water in a refillable container to help reduce plastic waste.

SCJ also has set a goal of increasing post-consumer recycled content in plastic packaging by 25% by 2025. The company expects to reach a increase of at least 22% in 2023.

The Museum of Science and Industry, which opened 90 years ago, was the first museum in North America to feature interactive exhibits. It is one of the largest science museums in the world, attracting a million guests annually.

“At MSI, we strive to educate and inspire the public, and especially children, to find their inner, inventive genius,” said Chevy Humphrey, president and CEO of the museum. “The Blue Paradox offers another opportunity to empower our guests to seek genius solutions that preserve natural resources for future generations.”

The exhibit currently does not have an end date scheduled.

