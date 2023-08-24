MOUNT PLEASANT — After three years of business, SapSap will be closing its doors Friday — and also shuttering its food truck that debuted last summer.

However, Alex Hanesakda, the owner and head chef of the southeast Asian eatery at 2343 Mead St., said he plans to return to the concept’s roots with more social impact popup dinners, events, collaborations and catering.

“For me, it was really about what’s best for my mental health,” Hanesakda said. “I felt like I was kind of forced to the restaurant game versus me actually wanting to do it.

“I feel like I lost my passion to a certain extent because I was being pulled from all angles, but ultimately when I was at my best was when we were doing those events.”

SapSap started as a popup that featured food inspired by Hanesakda’s upbringing as a Laotian refugee.

Hanesakda said it was a way to teach people about Laotian culture and about refugees all over the world, but the focus was hard to maintain at the brick-and-mortar.

“Opening a restaurant is not easy, so we kind of lost sense of all that,” Hanesakda said.

And while patrons from as far away as Chicago flocked to the restaurant when it opened, Hanesakda found it difficult to bring traditional Laotian food to the area and decided to feature fusion items on the menu instead, like the Fried Chicken Banh Mi, a take the classic Vietnamese sandwich.

Hanesakda said he “figured it was best for SapSap to go back to what we were doing.”

The restaurant will feature a limited menu from 12-9 p.m. Friday and will be takeout only. There will be outdoor seating, along with musicians and DJs to mark SapSap’s final day of service.