MOUNT PLEASANT — After three years of business, SapSap will be closing its doors Friday — and also shuttering its food truck that debuted last summer.
However, Alex Hanesakda, the owner and head chef of the southeast Asian eatery at 2343 Mead St., said he plans to return to the concept’s roots with more social impact popup dinners, events, collaborations and catering.
“For me, it was really about what’s best for my mental health,” Hanesakda said. “I felt like I was kind of forced to the restaurant game versus me actually wanting to do it.
“I feel like I lost my passion to a certain extent because I was being pulled from all angles, but ultimately when I was at my best was when we were doing those events.”
SapSap started as a popup that featured food inspired by Hanesakda’s upbringing as a Laotian refugee.
People are also reading…
Hanesakda said it was a way to teach people about Laotian culture and about refugees all over the world, but the focus was hard to maintain at the brick-and-mortar.
“Opening a restaurant is not easy, so we kind of lost sense of all that,” Hanesakda said.
And while patrons from as far away as Chicago flocked to the restaurant when it opened, Hanesakda found it difficult to bring traditional Laotian food to the area and decided to feature fusion items on the menu instead, like the Fried Chicken Banh Mi, a take the classic Vietnamese sandwich.
Hanesakda said he “figured it was best for SapSap to go back to what we were doing.”
The restaurant will feature a limited menu from noon to 9 p.m. Friday and will be takeout only. There will be outdoor seating, along with musicians and DJs to mark SapSap’s final day of service.
Foods to help with stress relief, and more videos to improve your life
Here are five foods that can help you feel more relaxed, how to reduce a kid's chance of school burnout, and more videos to improve your life.
Did you know that the food you eat can affect your mood? If you’ve been feeling stressed recently, here are five foods that can help you feel …
When parenting, adults are always looking for ways to ensure their kids’ success, that should include providing the tools to avoid a school bu…
Selling your car can be stressful and exciting but experts say if you’re not careful there are chances that you’ll be scammed. These tips fro…
Here's five tips to help detoxify your skincare routine.
Whether you’re moving to a new city or even a new country, feeling homesick is a normal part of life. But what’s that feeling doing to your br…
Here's four ways that you can use essential oils.
Back to school shopping can be stressful – the crowds, the cost..everything. But it’s an essential part of getting ready for a new year. Her…
CNN recently spoke with experts to help readers overcome the tendency to procrastinate.
Whether you’re vegan or have just run out of eggs, here are some egg substitutions for the next time you’re baking.
Introducing your fur baby to your actual baby comes with great risk and responsibility. It’s important to expose your dog to your baby slowly…
When it comes to camping, knowing the right kinds of foods to bring with you can be the difference between feeling energized for the day’s hik…
There’s no better way to make the right decision than by learning from the mistakes of others. So if you’re considering taking out student loa…
Transitioning your pawsome pup to its new home can make for a ruff day! Or week, potentially even months! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!