RACINE — All the energy of a big music festival, packed tight in a little Irish Pub.

McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Rd., is hosting several big names in the Celtic music scene leading up to Milwaukee Irish Fest later this month.

J.J. Patrick McAuliffe, owner of the pub, has years of experience in the music industry. Being in a band since he was 15, McAuliffe has done nearly everything there is to do with putting on a show both on and off stage.

Aside from running his pub, McAuliffe also works as a manager for Milwaukee Irish Fest, a world renowned Celtic music festival.

With his experience running festivals, McAuliffe has met well-known and up-and-coming names in the Celtic music scene, with some wanting to play shows at his pub.

Doolin’, an Irish folk band from Toulouse, France, took the stage at the pub Tuesday night, and more bands are booked for the coming days.

Tuesday was Doolin’s first show in a small venue in Wisconsin. An up-and-coming band in the Celtic music circuit, Doolin’ blends both classic Celtic sound with folk rock. They released their most recent album, Circus Boy, earlier this year.

Having become friends with them before the pandemic, McAuliffe reached out to the band as they were getting ready to reenter the festival circuit to see if they wanted to play at his pub, to which they agreed.

“Because meeting them and being friends, they’re going to come to Racine and play here,” McAuliffe said. “The next time somebody from this audience sees them, they’ll probably be playing in front of 7,000 people at the Milwaukee Irish Festival.”

The Red Hot Chili Pipers will perform at the pub on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

McAuliffe said the pipers are the “most famous bagpipe band in the world.”

The pipers have played at McAuliffe’s bar since 2008, another band he met in the Irish festival circuit.

“The first year they played the Milwaukee Irish First, I met them, they played on my stage, and we instantly hit it off,” McAuliffe said.

He recalls the first time the pipers performed at his pub. He described it as a very last minute show with only a matter of days to get the word out.

The pipers ended up packing his bar that night.

Skerryvore, an Irish band that is starting to gain some notoriety in England, will play at the pub on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.

McAuliffe said the Red Hot Chili Pipers and Skerryvore love playing his pub because it is a change of pace from huge shows at festivals. Skerryvore will even hop behind the bar and help serve drinks at McAuliffe’s after the show is done.

“They’re so used to playing these big festivals in these big stages, that when they come here they are literally looking the audience in the face,” McAuliffe said. “They’re not on a high stage looking into the crowd with a light blinding them. They are right there, and when the shows over they are hanging out with everybody.”

McAuliffe said playing big gigs is cool but impersonal. He said playing a smaller, packed club like McAuliffe’s is a treat for these bands between festivals.

Tickets for the events range from $20-25 dollars. McAuliffe said prices for tickets are a bit higher than usual because of the notoriety of the bands and the personal experience.

Milwaukee Irish Fest runs Aug. 17-20 at Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Dr.

Irish Fest is the only ethnic festival on the grounds to use the entire grounds.

McAuliffe said that he hopes to one day bring his own version of Irish Fest to Racine, but in the meantime, his pub is the city’s own Irish Fest grounds.

