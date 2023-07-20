BURLINGTON — Angie Ketterhagen had heard about pedal pubs, but had never gotten a chance to climb aboard.

So when she heard the Racine-based Carriage House Pedal Tours was expanding to Burlington, Ketterhagen decided to take a spin on the tavern-on-wheels — along with about a dozen of her co-workers.

“I’ve always wanted to,” Ketterhagen said. “It’s just kind of fun that we get to move and have a drink while we’re on one of these.”

The pedal pub, which allows people to exercise their legs while throwing back a cold one, is a novelty concept that has caught on in many major American cities in recent years.

Racine tavern owner Doug Nicholson got his hands on one last year, and has been taking groups on rides on the streets of Racine aboard his Carriage Pub ever since.

The strange-looking wagon turns heads wherever it goes.

“People just love it,” he said. “They honk. They wave. They take pictures.”

Officials at Experience Burlington, the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, invited Nicholson to bring the Carriage Pub to Burlington.

After getting a green light from police and other city officials, the Carriage Pub made its Burlington debut this summer.

Groups of eight or more can rent the pedal pub for two hours at a cost of $300 to $400. With enough seating for 16 people, it works out to about $20 or $30 a person.

The Carriage Pub is not permitted to serve drinks, so customers either bring their own, or Nicholson can partner with a local tavern. A two-hour excursion also can evolve into a pub crawl, with a little advance planning.

Ketterhagen recruited co-workers at Fait Distribution, formerly known as Wisconsin Vision Associates, and the group filled up the pedal pub Thursday, July 13, for a two-hour tour of Burlington taverns.

Co-worker Sally Ewald said she saw a pedal pub in action once in Milwaukee, and she was thrilled to hear one was available in Burlington.

“We’ve got a fun group from work,” Ewald said. “It’s something new for everybody.”

Along with a dozen bicycle-style seats equipped with pedals, the caravan has two bar tops, extra seating, a Bluetooth music player, and electric power for groups that want a little motorized help with the pedaling.

Weighing about 2,200 pounds, the Carriage Pub moves about 7 mph under pedal power, and it can reach 15 to 20 mph going downhill. Nicholson said he keeps the party moving safely with a steady hand on both the steering wheel and the brakes.

The pedal pub owner said he is happy to branch out from Racine and introduce the concept to new audiences.

He has fun, too, watching people enjoy the ride.

“They’re out to have a good time,” he said. “The energy is good.”

A night on Racine's new Carriage Pub Pub Tour Watch Now: Doug Nicholson, owner of the Carriage Pub, gives us a tour of the vehicle Convoy Keith and Deb Doug Nicholson Carriage Pub Parking the Carriage Pub at the "Stache-ion" Watch now: The carriage pub pedal tour goes from smoke’d on the water to the Ivanhoe Sarah Carriage Tour Tony and Sandy Party on the Carriage Pub