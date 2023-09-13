RACINE — City council approved an outdoor seating extension for Hotel Verdant’s restaurant, Marguerite.

City Council approved an application for Hotel Verdant to have a sidewalk café with alcohol during their meeting on Sept. 5.

The sidewalk café will serve as an outdoor extension of Marguerite and will be located outside of the restaurant’s entrance at 500 Main St. on Monument Square.

The outdoor seating will be available to both members of the public and guests of the hotel.

Marguerite’s full dinner and drink menu will be served at outdoor tables.

The application requested eight outdoor tables and 16 outdoor chairs. Tables and chairs will be out during lunch and dinner service, and will be taken inside during the night, said Emily Garofalo, project manager of Dominion Properties, during the Public Safety and Licensing Committee meeting on Aug. 28.

“I think this is a great addition to what they’re doing down there,” Jeff Coe, alder for District 1, said during the public safety and licensing meeting. “I would whole heartedly support this.”