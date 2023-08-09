WEST ALLIS — O&H Danish Bakery has teamed up with the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association to bring a new twist to a standard pastry for the Wisconsin State Fair.

The cranberry éclair is being sold at the WSCGA booth in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion at the fair in West Allis.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with O&H Danish Bakery to bring a brand-new food item to our menu at the Wisconsin State Fair,” said Tom Lochner, executive director of WSCA. “The cranberry éclair is the perfect mix of sweet and tangy flavors highlighting Wisconsin’s state fruit.”

The cranberry éclair is like a traditional éclair, but the custard inside is blended with fresh cranberries provided by the WSCGA.

The éclair joins the WSCGA’s food menu, which also includes State Fair Cranberry White Chocolate Chunk Cookies, dried cranberry snack packs and various flavors of bottled cranberry juice.

The cranberry was designated Wisconsin’s state fruit in 2004, after fourth grade students from Trevor Grade School in western Kenosha County wrote to their state representative presenting the idea.

The cranberry is a fruit native to Wisconsin. Out of the state’s 72 counties, 20 produce cranberries.

While the éclair is a product exclusive to the Wisconsin State Fair, O&H sells a cranberry variation of its popular Kringle pastry at its stores.

The Wisconsin State Fair runs through Aug. 13.

