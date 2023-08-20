RACINE — During its first weeks of operation, the Hotel Verdant has received an “incredible reception,” according to staff at the new Monument Square attraction.

The Downtown Racine hotel opened for overnight guests Aug. 1. Its restaurant, Marguerite, and rooftop bar, Eave, opened Aug. 7.

Located in the former Zahn’s Department Store, which occupied the space at 500 Main St. until the mid-1980s, Hotel Verdant took five years to become a reality — facing delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain backups.

The hotel has 80 rooms, ranging from single king to presidential suites.

Upon entering the lobby, guests are greeted by a standalone fireplace and works crafted by Racine artists.

Kevin Coulter, a Racine native, leads the hotel’s Italian-inspired restaurant.

Marguerite’s menu features classics such as pasta and pizza, along with braised pork shank, which Coulter is very proud of.

“It’s a dynamite dish,” he said. “It’s a very fun dish because often times you don’t see pork being a main seller for you, but for us, it is.”

Many of the food items are locally sourced, including gelato from Divino Gelato Cafe, 245 Main St., Unit 105.

Jennifer Weisbrod, director of food and beverage at the hotel, said she has never worked with a better chef.

“His attention to detail is fabulous,” she said. “The way he cares about his food and the way he cares about the front of the house … I think he’s elevating the food in Racine. He’s bringing class to Racine. He’s bringing great food that’s well thought out.”

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Eave, the rooftop bar overlooking Downtown Racine which has both indoor and outdoor spaces, features a selection of botanical cocktails and wines, with a smaller menu featuring international cuisine.

Guests can expect to see solar panels and a “living rooftop” filled with greenery along the building’s edge.

Hotel Verdant also features the Belle Ballroom, an event space that can accommodate about 100 people and can be split into two rooms.

The hotel said it plans to work with Downtown Racine to be involved in events that attract visitors, and it also plans to sponsor Party on the Pavement on Sept. 16.

For more information, visit https://www.hotelverdant.com.

