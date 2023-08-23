RACINE — Heavy Pedal Bike Tours has taken to the streets of Racine, but Tristine Fleming said this is only the beginning for her and her party bike.

Heavy Pedal is the second party bike in Racine, joining Doug Nicholson's Carriage Pub, which debuted last last summer.

The party bike, which can accommodate 15-16 people, including children, is docked at The Stables, 1144 Michigan Blvd.

Fleming said the routes participants can travel reach "as far north to the zoo, south to Foxhole Lounge, and west to Pepi's. We can also cruise along the Lake Pathway."

Having worked as a boat tour guide in Chicago, Fleming said she always had had a place in her heart for Lake Michigan.

"Our tours are going to be a lot different," Fleming said. "Most pedal pub tours are drunk fests. What I want to do is very unique and different."

Fleming's plan is to offer a variety of tour options, including paint and pedal classes and cookie decorating rides in partnership with Boardwalk Cookie Co.

She also wants to ensure the tours are affordable for families and accessible for children.

"I just know that everyone is kind of struggling financially," Fleming said. "I want to make sure everybody rides. I think everybody should have an opportunity to enjoy this experience."

Family rides do not include alcohol and avoid main roads, so that children won't be scared by traffic.

"We're only going to be doing a whopping 5 miles per hour," Fleming said.

Fleming plans to continue the tours during fall and winter, weather permitting, with a focus on holidays, such as Halloween haunted rides and Christmas light tours.

For more information, visit www.heavypedaltours.com.