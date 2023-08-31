RACINE — Racine residents could soon have an “I Love Racine” sign of their own.
Downtown Racine Corp. announced it will auction off pieces from its 22nd annual public art project starting Friday.
“Love” and “I Love Racine” signs decorated by local artists have been on display throughout Downtown Racine all summer.
Once live, the auction will take place at racinedowntown.com/sign-auction. Bidding will close at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 10.
Kelly Kruse, executive director of DRC, said the public art auction transitioned to an online format because the organization feels more people are comfortable bidding online.
Eighteen of the 24 submitted artworks will be available. The remaining six will be displayed around Downtown for years to come.
One of the pieces in the auction is titled “Let’s Get Wild.” The sign features a spray-painted rainbow design with a leopard print pattern.
Kelly Witte, the artist behind “Let’s Get Wild” said she was inspired by the bold and loud artwork of Lisa Frank, which was a popular brand of school supplies when she grew up in the 1990s.
“Almost all of the artwork that I do has some kind of bright or neon colors,” Witte said. “So I decided when I submitted a proposal for the downtown project I would do something really bright and really bold.”
Witte said she spray-painted and hand drew the design herself and used automotive paint on the base of the project, which changes color based on perspective.
Witte has been making art for Downtown Racine since she was a high school in 2004.
Additional works up for auction include Kelly Drumm-Frederick’s “Be My Valentine,” Faille Schmitz’s “Hope of a New Day,” and Dallas and Tarah Tawwater’s “Stay Golden.”
Prospective bidders can see all available signs online prior to the auction at racinedowntown.com/public-art.
Opening bids start at $200. Proceeds from the sale will help fund DRC’s future endeavors.
