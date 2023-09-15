RACINE — The city is aiming to acquire the old YMCA building downtown, after it has sat unoccupied for years.

The city and Racine Family YMCA are engaged in talks about the city taking possession of the building at 725 Lake Ave.

"I hear from residents often about how this building is in disrepair," Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement. "Both the city and the YMCA hoped that a private developer could redevelop the site, unfortunately that didn’t come to fruition."

The Community Development Authority is holding a public hearing at City Hall on Monday at 6 p.m. in Room 303 for residents to share their opinions.

If the building is acquired by the city, steps will be taken to start the demolition process, according to Maxwell Love, communications specialist for the city.

After demolition, the city will likely look for a developer for the site, but no concrete plans have been announced yet.

History of the lakefront YMCA

The YMCA opened its lakefront building in 1960, and closed its doors nearly 60 years later in July 2019.

The building has been vacant ever since and has been a target for forced entry and vandalism.

Shortly after moving out of the lakefront location, the YMCA opened a new location at 141 Main St. to maintain the organization's presence downtown.

In February 2019, the YMCA Board of Directors voted to sell the building to two developers, Cardinal Capital Management and LandQuest, to demolish the structure and rebuild a more modern YMCA as part of a multiuse development which would have included housing.

However, plans fell through in September 2019, with the developers saying that other developers would be more appropriate for the project.

The property has been for sale since, and no other plans for the abandoned building have come to fruition.