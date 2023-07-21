“Not only is [the department of transit and mobility] accepting this money, but the solar panels will offer savings to the city as well,” Alderman Marcus West said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The project is expected to create more than 25 jobs and save the city about $76,000 per year in energy and operational costs. It is also projected to reduce carbon emissions by about 249 metric tonnes per year.
Racine will be the first city statewide to use solar energy to power their electric transit vehicles.
“We’re certainly the pioneers in Wisconsin,” City of Racine Transit and Mobility Director Trevor Jung said. “Even though this is innovative and new technology, we know it works.”
