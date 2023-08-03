CALEDONIA — A new condominium community could be coming to Caledonia.

The Caledonia Planning Commission voted to approve the plan Monday night, sending it to the Village Board for final approval on Aug. 8.

Water’s Edge is a proposed 20-acre community that would include 93 condominiums and a clubhouse on the Lake Michigan lakefront at 5915, 5919 and 5945 Erie St.

The village is partnering with Cardinal Capital Management Inc., Rinka and Compass on the new development.

The development was originally approved in 2020, and initial plans included three, five-story towers with 175 units. However, developers decided to scale back their plans to 93 units because of changes to the market, according to Peter Wagner, development director for the village.

The new proposal now includes 28 villa units and 65 townhome units to be built, according to the planned unit development agreement.

Ten buildings will be built for the townhome units, with the tallest townhome being three-stories. The townhomes will have options for single-floor and multi-floor units, while each villa is planned to be a single-floor living space.

The villas will not be completed in the first phase of construction, according to the Water’s Edge website. The proposed plan has seven buildings for the villas, with two units on the bottom floor and two on the top.

“A lot of the concepts and vision we had for the site are still in play, but we think that design has improved and enhanced the neighborhood around it,” Jessica Timmer from Rinka said.

Water’s Edge will also offer amenities such as a pool, a spa room, a fitness center, a yoga center and a movie theater for residents.

Construction could start by spring 2024, if the Village Board approves the plan in their next meeting on Aug. 8.

