RACINE — A familiar Racine restaurant is returning, with the same name but new owners.

Chartroom, the riverside restaurant at 209 Dodge St., will begin dinner service Thursday.

For owners Ken and Dan Kaiser, a father-and-son team residing in Florida but from northern Illinois, the opening simultaneously marks the start of something new and a return to the past.

For 35 years, the Kaiser family traveled to Racine with their boat every Friday for fish fry at the former Chartroom, and they’d stop in on Sunday for all-you-can-eat chicken before they left town.

Ken Kaiser called this tradition the family’s “standing reservation.”

“We would kind of bookend it,” Dan Kaiser said “Start with the Chartroom on a Friday, and end with the Chartroom on a Sunday.”

Chartroom

Chartroom guests can expect elements that hearken back to the original Chartroom — including the restaurant’s coastal theme — but with a twist.

Tom Landreman, who has previously owned and managed several Racine restaurants, will manage Chartroom.

Landreman and head chef Skip Worden have created a menu replicating items from the former Chartroom while emphasizing local ingredients.

Landreman said the renamed “Chartroom Pressure Fried Chicken” — which was Ken Kaiser’s favorite — went through many iterations in the re-creation process.

The Kaisers and the crew spent time considering the best oils and breading to use and finding high-quality chickens raised in Wisconsin.

“I didn’t realize how complicated chicken could be,” Ken Kaiser said.

Fish fry will be on the menu as well, featuring Atlantic pollock, the same whitefish used in the original Chartroom recipe.

While many of the former menu items are returning, Landreman said diners can expect modern accommodations as well, including a variety of alternate diet selections, such as vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Beyond the fish fry, healthier seafood options, including salmon and tuna, are also coming to the new menu.

The Chartroom team plans to collaborate with Downtown Racine businesses as well.

Main Street Bakery, will create bread for the restaurant, including kummelweck rolls for one of the new sandwiches, “Beef on a Weck.”

“Where we can, we are definitely trying to use local,” Landreman said.

Chartroom will have a limited menu upon opening, giving staff members a chance to get their “sea legs.”

“There’s a lot of new staff. It’s just a matter of getting familiar with the menu and flow and getting familiar with what the real velocity will be out of our kitchen and what the customers are going to order,” Landreman said.

Chartroom will be open for nightly dinner service in August, starting Thursday at 4 p.m. The restaurant expects to begin lunch and dinner service Sept. 1, with doors opening at 11 a.m.

River’s End

The Chartroom is the flagship location for the Kaiser’s River’s End development.

The Kaisers purchased 11 acres east of Main Street Bridge in Downtown Racine in February, most of the property being along Dodge Street and Michigan Boulevard with riverfront access.

A second River’s End restaurant, Bridge Tender Tavern, is set to open at 303 Dodge St. in early 2024. It will feature “quick eats” and traditional tavern food.