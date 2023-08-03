BURLINGTON — Hungry visitors to The Loop shopping district soon will be able to find a new dining option just by following their noses.

Jacobs Smokehouse, which has been tantalizing food lovers for three years from a remote spot on the outskirts of town, is bringing its distinctive aroma into Downtown Burlington’s busy retail center.

Restaurant owners Jason and Monicka Jacobs say they are grateful for loyal customers who have gone out of their way to find the business, both at the current Town of Burlington location and at festivals and fairs where Jacobs Smokehouse has built a following.

The couple said they are moving to Downtown Burlington to repay the favor and make it easier for customers to find the place.

“It makes us more accessible and more available to people,” Jason Jacobs said.

By mid-August, the restaurant will be relocated to 133 E. Chestnut St., a building with multiple tenants. Jacobs Smokehouse will be positioned at the rear of the building, with outdoor space for the restaurant’s smoker.

Without a storefront overlooking The Loop directly, customers might smell Jacobs Smokehouse before they see it.

Neighbor Valerie Kowalski, owner of Infinity Coffee & Beyond, said The Loop is generally so active with shoppers and visitors, restaurants seldom have trouble attracting a crowd.

Kowalski also said authentic barbecue will be a new addition to the area. She predicted that customers will not be able to resist the aroma that will diffuse across The Loop from the smokehouse’s outdoor cooking.

“They’re bringing something special downtown,” Kowalski said. “When there’s good food, people come running.”

Jacobs Smokehouse got started after Jason Jacobs, a factory worker, spent years perfecting his barbecue style in competitions, and learning the business through catering and other endeavors. He makes eight different kinds of homemade barbecue sauce and three kinds of dry rubs.

The restaurant opened in October 2020 at 7850 McHenry St., a Town of Burlington location near Bohners Lake, far from the hustle and bustle of Downtown Burlington.

Using a jumbo-sized outdoor smoker, Jacobs was an immediate hit with customers who appreciated his St. Louis-style ribs, beef brisket, smoked burnt end, and pulled pork or chicken.

But the business struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and things got even worse during a road construction project that forced the Jacobs to temporarily close their doors.

The couple worked to sustain the business with catering, deliveries and special appearances at the Burlington Jamboree and other outdoor fairs, markets and festivals.

Even with a successful product and loyal customers, however, the restaurant never fully recovered from the 2022 road construction project on McHenry Street, also known as County Highway P.

“Not at all,” Monicka Jacobs said.

When the couple started looking for a new location, they realized that the Chestnut Street site in The Loop, although imperfect, was perfect for them.

The location offers plenty of outdoor room for an even bigger smoker capable of handling 300 racks of ribs or 800 pounds of brisket.

Some indoor seating is available in the multi-tenant building in a shared common area. The Jacobses said they will consider creating an outdoor seating area, too, if the demand is there.

And although indoor seating is limited, the Jacobses said most of their business comes from takeout orders anyway.

The couple also plans to expand delivery options through DoorDash and similar services.

Other changes at the new site include not having a liquor license to sell beer or wine, and doing away with onion rings, fries and other unhealthy fried food.

The Jacobses said they are happy to focus their attention on their smokehouse’s main attraction — quality meats cooked in an authentic barbecue style.

“We’re in it for good food,” Monika Jacobs said.

Between The Loop’s busy crowds of shoppers and many special events, Jason Jacobs said he is ready to show new audiences his personal approach to barbecue.

“It’s all real-deal, homemade stuff,” he said. “This is a huge opportunity for us.”

