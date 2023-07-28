MOUNT PLEASANT — Italian Festival, a longstanding Racine tradition, is back and continues into Sunday.

The 44th annual event, taking place at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., kicked off with a lunch before opening later in the day to live music and a craft fair.

Pat Diem, chair on the festival’s organizing committee, said the lodge uses the phrase “family, fun and food” in reference to the festival.

“That’s sort of what the Italian heritage is about,” Diem said. “Bringing people together as families or extended families and having food as a centerpiece of that and just having fun.”

This is the third festival at Roma Lodge’s current location in Mount Pleasant. Previously, the festival was held near the lakefront at Festival Hall.

Diem said that out of the 350 Roma Lodge members, about 200 members and their families volunteer to make the weekend possible. Volunteers work booths and make and serve food.

Children of members — like Vincenzo Ruffalo, 20, who is helping man the bomber station this weekend — have been helping out at the annual festival for most of their lives.

Frank Bisotti, president of Roma Lodge, said the festival is his favorite event the lodge puts on every year. The son of a past president, Bisotti worked the first Italian Festival as a bartender when he was 19.

“When I’m done being president, I told Pat I want to be on the committee,” Bisotti said with a laugh.

Saturday’s events will include live music from noon to midnight, another craft fair from 2 -8 p.m., and baked Italian chicken served at the lodge’s Café Roma.

Other food, including beef sandwiches, pizza and various fried foods, will be available to purchase at the festival each day.

The Vittoria Colonna, the female-led sister organization to Roma Lodge, will also be selling various baked goods like fried dough, Italian cookies and cannoli.

“It’s red, white and green day,” Exclaimed Barb Porcaro Suprak as she ran to her position at the festival’s cannoli stand.

Sunday is the festival’s final day. Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m., with other festival events happening 12-5 p.m.

A raffle drawing is scheduled for 3 p.m., and lasagna will be served at the café. A spaghetti eating contest is planned to start after the raffle drawing.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Roma Lodge and be donated to various local organizations. Last year, Roma Lodge gave $5,000 of donations from Italian Fest proceeds to Health Care Network, 500 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.

Roma Lodge is also celebrating its centennial anniversary this year. Established in 1923, Roma Lodge members helped to integrate immigrants from the “old country” into American society by helping them learn English and find jobs. Since then, Roma Lodge has become a fraternity to provide Italian American’s in the area a community.

Tickets for Italian Festival are $5 at the gate, with free admission on Sunday.