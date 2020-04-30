Business reps say they need to reopen to avoid permanent closures

She expressed worry that many restaurants, especially those in the northern part of the state that rely mostly on tourism, would take a hit that they could not come back from if they are forced to remain closed over Memorial Day weekend.

Troy Burg, CEO of Dane Manufacturing, told the committee that his business has remained open as it’s deemed essential, but many of the customers that buy his products are non-essential and are closed.

Burg said that Dane has taken precautions to keep employees safe like rotating break and meal times in shared areas and being extra careful in educating employee about social distancing and safe practices.

Berg has not laid off or furloughed employees, but said his sales dropped 15% in March and 30% in April.

“I can’t overstate the negative impact to the business,” Berg said of the Safer at Home order.

Dane lost money in April.

“No business can continue to operate at a loss and continue to remain viable,” he said.

He urged committee members to work with Gov. Evers to create a plan that included some certainty for businesses.