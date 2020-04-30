Business reps say they need to reopen to avoid permanent closures

MADISON — Ongoing arguments about balancing the reopening of businesses with protecting public health continued Thursday afternoon during an informational hearing of the Wisconsin Assembly State Affairs Committee.
The focus of the hearing was to share information on a plan to reopen the economy by the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, called Back to Business.
The aim of the Back to Business plan is to replace Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan, announced last week. Criteria for reopening businesses, per the governor’s plan includes more testing, expanded contact tracing, more protective equipment and a two-week decline in state cases.
Republicans in state government including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have been critical of the governor’s plan, saying it puts roadblocks in the way of businesses reopening. The Bounce Back plan does not include a specific date for when businesses could reopen.
Scott Manley, executive vice president of WMC, urged the legislature to take action on this plan.
“The economic effect of shutting down our economy has been absolutely devastating,” Manley said.
He added that, “We’ve really done a great job in Wisconsin of flattening the curve.”
The Back to Business plan would allow businesses to begin reopening on Monday.
The plan would give businesses a risk factor score based on the following:
- Infection rate
- Population density
- Transmission risk of specific business
- Local hospital capacity
Then based on its score, each business would have to implement certain safety measures before reopening. These safety measure include things like social distancing, enhanced disinfection, limiting use of common areas like break rooms, use of personal protective equipment for workers and reducing operational capacity.
Rep. Christine Sinicki, D-Milwaukee said that for her to even entertain supporting this plan, it would need to include protective measures for employees who don’t want to come back to work immediately out of fear of contracting or spreading the virus.
She added that reopening businesses in less densely populated areas of the state with lower infection rates, while keeping businesses closed in more populated areas with larger infection rates did not make sense to her.
“I don’t get where we get this thinking that the virus is not going to cross borders,” Sinicki said.
If restaurants in Milwaukee remain closed, but those in other areas open, people from Milwaukee will travel to those restaurants.
Joanne Palzkill, chair of the board of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association argued that a continued required closure could lead many restaurant to stay that way forever, especially because profit margins at restaurants are typically small.
She expressed worry that many restaurants, especially those in the northern part of the state that rely mostly on tourism, would take a hit that they could not come back from if they are forced to remain closed over Memorial Day weekend.
Troy Burg, CEO of Dane Manufacturing, told the committee that his business has remained open as it’s deemed essential, but many of the customers that buy his products are non-essential and are closed.
Burg said that Dane has taken precautions to keep employees safe like rotating break and meal times in shared areas and being extra careful in educating employee about social distancing and safe practices.
Berg has not laid off or furloughed employees, but said his sales dropped 15% in March and 30% in April.
“I can’t overstate the negative impact to the business,” Berg said of the Safer at Home order.
Dane lost money in April.
“No business can continue to operate at a loss and continue to remain viable,” he said.
He urged committee members to work with Gov. Evers to create a plan that included some certainty for businesses.
Missy Hughes, secretary designee of the Wisconsin Economic Develop Corporation, said she’s heard from countless business owners the impact of COVID-19 closure on businesses across the state. She added that she thinks the WMC plan seems reasonable, but added that she is not a public health expert, and therefore does not believe she’s qualified to assess the plan.
“I will leave that to the public health experts,” she said.
In her eyes, it is important to have a smooth transition between closure and reopening to ensure that public health is not negatively impacted.
Hughes said that consumer spending data was “terrible” for the past couple of months, with a 25% drop in debit card transactions.
State numbers
Since March 15, the state has received the results of a total of 76,248 tests — with 69,394 negative results and 6,854 positive results.
Wisconsin received the test results for 3,098 additional Wisconsin COVID-19 tests on Thursday, adding an additional confirmed 334 COVID-19 cases to the state’s total. There were also 3,095 new negative results.
The number of statewide deaths related to COVID-19 reached 316 Wednesday, according to the numbers released by the Department of Health Services, with eight new deaths reported since Wednesday.
Of confirmed cases, 1,512 people, or 22% of the total, have been hospitalized.
Racine County numbers
One new death was reported on Thursday for a total of 13 in Racine County. The additional death was in the jurisdiction of the city health department.
As of Thursday afternoon, 382 confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Racine County, 65 more cases than were reported Wednesday. The Central Racine Health Department reported 156 confirmed cases plus 55 probable cases. The City of Racine Public Health Department reported 226 confirmed cases with 86 probable cases.
