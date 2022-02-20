Business park in Mount Pleasant expanding even as Amazon is moving out

RACINE COUNTY — Ashley Capital, a Chicago-based real estate investment company that has been one of the biggest investors in Mount Pleasant in recent years, is announcing the expansion of Enterprise Business Park. Simultaneously, however, Amazon is closing a distribution facility it has in the park.

The Enterprise Business Park is located between International Drive to the west and Highway H to the east, immediately north of Foxconn’s holdings south of Highway 11. Ashley opened the business park in Sturtevant in 2016, then expanded it into Mount Pleasant in 2021.

Amazon

Amazon’s DML5 distribution facility is located in Building IV of Enterprise Business Park. But that lease ends in May and Amazon says it doesn’t plan to renew, since DML5 has been “replaced by DML8” just west of Interstate 94 in Yorkville, Amazon spokeswoman Caitlin Polochak said in an email.

As such, Ashley Capital is seeking new tenants for Building IV to move in in June or later. It is 438,000 square feet, but divisible to spaces as small as 40,000 square feet.

On spec

Ashley Capital announced last week that groundbreaking on two new buildings is expected in spring.

The two buildings are to be 390,000 square feet each at the west end of the park. They are expected to be ready for tenants by the end of 2022.

The village is expected to expand Enterprise Way, concurrent with construction on the new buildings, to connect it with International Drive.

Even after those two buildings, which will be the fourth and fifth buildings in the park even though they are titled Building V and Building VI, the park will still have space for another 125,000 square foot building, which would be considered Building I.

Building III is 397,000 square feet, and occupied by Ryder System, Inc. Building II is 376,000 square feet, and used for distribution by Fresenius Medical Care and Andis Company.

“Demand for industrial space in the submarket skyrocketed during 2021,” Terry McMahon, a principal at Cushman & Wakefield/Boerke, said in a statement. “This increase in demand left many companies searching for industrial space with few alternatives amidst stiff competition.”

McMahon — along with Cody Ziegler, also of Cushman and Wakefield/Boerke, and John Sharpe and Tom Boyle from Lee and Associates — are Enterprise Business Park’s listing brokers.

