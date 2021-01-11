Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules

RUSD teachers, as well as special education students who cannot be served virtually, are expected to return to school buildings starting Jan. 25, RUSD Spokeswoman Stacy Tapp confirmed Monday morning; teachers would then be able to teach from classrooms while their students attend from their computers, which had been the norm throughout the fall 2020 semester.

However, a decision on whether the rest of the students will return, at least partially, for the spring 2021 semester has not yet been made. A decision is expected this month. Bowersox said her department has discussed with the district possible changes to its gating criteria or its self-imposed requirements for reopening buildings to more students.

“This pandemic is difficult for everyone,” Bowersox said. “Regardless of your circumstance, it has just been a nightmare for us. The loss of what we had before is devastating to many of us, if not all of us at this time.”

She added that she understands the need to get kids back into schools for plentiful reasons, including employment struggles for parents with kids at home.