Business is slow at local doggy day cares because of coronavirus. Here's why.

RACINE COUNTY — Doggy day cares are experiencing a business slowdown too amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Katie’s Canine Klubhouse, 5246 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, and Angelcare Pet Resort, 1121 S. Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, are looking after only about half as many pets as they usually do. That's because so many people have been laid off and furloughed, or are working from home. As such, those dog owners don’t need someone else to take care of their beloved pets.
“It’s been slow with COVID-19. We’ve had no boarders,” Terri Duncan, manager of Angelcare, said Tuesday while letting a few of the dogs in their care out to play.
“That’s exactly what it is. The dogs that haven’t been coming are the dogs who have their owners working from home,” said Katie Tatro, owner of Katie’s Canine Klubhouse.
Usually, March and April are good months for business, according to Tatro, because of schools' spring breaks. A lot of families typically go on vacation this time of year, so Katie’s Canine Klubhouse usually boards those canines overnight. But with virtually every vacation and business trip canceled nationwide, there’s no need to do that.
The 25 or so dogs that Katie’s Canine Klubhouse still takes care of every day aren’t staying overnight. Tatro thanked customers who are still bringing their dogs to day care, even though they were working from home. That’s helped her business keep going over the past two months.
But she added that hours have been cut for most employees, too.
In May, Angelcare plans to start allowing dog owners to use its grounds for half-hour time slots for free, giving the dogs the opportunity to “burn off some energy to get rid of those naughty behaviors,” Duncan said.
Both facility operators were glad to hear that dog grooming was legal again under the updated Safer at Home order from Gov. Tony Evers, but that won’t be enough to meet revenue goals for this time of year.
Photos: Dogs still get love and affection (and playtime) at animal day cares amid coronavirus
Even though business has slowed a bit, animals are still being cared for at local pet hotels.
Photos by Adam Rogan at Angelcare Pet Resort in Mount Pleasant and courtesy of Katie’s Canine Klubhouse in Caledonia.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.