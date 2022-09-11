 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business announcements: Sept. 11, 2022

Logan McCoy

McCoy

CCB Technology promotes Logan McCoy to company president

CCB Technology is pleased to announce the promotion of Logan McCoy to company President. In his 15 years with CCB, McCoy served as VP of Sales and, most recently, as VP of Services for seven years. As President, McCoy will oversee the executive team and set the strategic direction for the company based on the mission and principles it was founded upon.

Dave Fritzke

Fritzke

CCB Technology promotes Dave Fritzke to vice president of IT services

CCB Technology is pleased to announce the promotion of Dave Fritzke to vice-president of IT Services. Fritzke joined CCB earlier this year as Director of IT Services, building trust and developing relationships quickly. He brings over two decades of IT management experience and knowledge to his position and will be responsible for implementing the strategic vision for the Services division going forward.

— Staff reports

