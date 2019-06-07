{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Traffic was backed up in both directions on Friday after a crash involving a city bus and two cars at the intersection of Wright Avenue and South Green Bay Road.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes on South Green Bay Road at about 1 p.m. and traffic was diverted east on Byrd Avenue. Southbound traffic on South Green Bay Road was backed up nearly to Highway 20. 

Mount Pleasant Police and South Shore Fire Department responded to the crash.

