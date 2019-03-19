Try 3 months for $3
Bus accident

A bus transporting employees from Great Lakes Naval Base collided with a parked car on Racine Street. 

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING, christina.lieffring@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A bus transporting employees from the Great Lakes Naval Base to Racine rear-ended a parked car on Tuesday evening in the 1900 block of Racine Street.

A black Chevy Malibu was parked along the curb when it was struck by the school bus. 

Racine Police and fire crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. But no serious injuries were reported, according to police.

Further information was not available.

