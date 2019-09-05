RACINE — Some buses were running 90 minutes behind schedule Tuesday, Racine Unified's first day of school. Public and private school students got rides from parents or neighbors after waiting at their stops for 30 minutes to an hour. Students waited after school, fearing their buses would never come.
Transportation on the first day of school for Alicia Ramirez’s son, an eighth grader at Starbuck Middle School, went smoothly, but things have gone downhill since. On Wednesday he waited at his stop from 7:30 until 8:50 a.m., when his sister finally took him to school. His mother was already at work. Another bus driver told Ramirez’s son that his bus had broken down.
Ramirez ended up picking up her son from school that day as well, when she learned that his bus hadn’t made it to the school by 4:15 p.m., five minutes before his scheduled drop-off time.
“Luckily, the staff at Starbuck are amazing and had two teachers and the vice principal outside to wait with the kids,” Ramirez said. “Apparently their bus did not show up at Starbuck until 5 p.m.”
Transportation on the first day of classes at Racine Unified schools Tuesday was described as complete chaos by the more than 280 comments on a Facebook post made by the district. The post asked parents and students for their patience as Unified and its new busing contractor, First Student, worked out start-of-the-year kinks and dealt with Tuesday morning’s rain.
“The first few days of school, our level of service is not what the community expects of us or what we expect of ourselves,” said First Student spokesman Chris Kemper. “We understand their frustration, and we’re frustrated, too. Our full focus is on improving service for RUSD.”
Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communication and community engagement, acknowledged that there are always kinks to work out with transportation in the first week of school, including late buses and missed stops, but the district has not dealt with this volume of continued issues in the past.
Tapp and Kemper both said one of the biggest factors is staffing: First Student doesn’t have enough drivers to cover all of Unified’s routes. Around 30 drivers that First Student was expecting to return to work after summer break did not, and Kemper estimated that the company needs about 20 more drivers to cover all of its routes.
Kemper said it’s difficult to put a timeline on when things will be running smoothly again as it has 20 drivers in training, but only about 5% of recruits typically make it through the full screening, training and certification process.
The company and district are working together to consolidate routes, but that means buses run late, especially when a driver calls in sick and routes must be further consolidated. Cincinnati-based First Student is also bringing in a team of specialists to Racine to help drivers and support staff get up to speed.
“We are working as quickly as we can to address the challenges with transportation we are experiencing right now, and we acknowledge the hardships it’s causing for families, student and schools,” Tapp said.
Superintendent's message
On Thursday, parents received an auto-call from Superintendent Eric Gallien saying the district is working with First Student to get more drivers on board and to resolve the ongoing transportation issues.
"I want you to know that we are working at the highest level to address the issues," Gallien said in the message. "It is typical during the first week of school that we have to work out kinks and experience bus delays. However, we know that this year has been significantly problematic."
He went on to say, "First Student is working diligently to get more drivers on board. It takes some time to adequately train drivers to ensure they are prepared to safely transport our students to and from school, which is our top priority. ... However, I want to be transparent: It will likely take some time."
Gallien also advised parents whose children experience serious bus delays to alert the student’s school so they aren’t marked tardy or truant. He added that the district is acquiring snacks to provide to students who endure significant delays at the end of the day.
Private school issues
Public school students and parents aren’t the only ones dealing with transportation problems. Racine Unified is required to provide busing for local private schools.
On Tuesday, The Prairie School’s athletic director, Jason Atanasoff, picked up a student himself after the child’s bus never showed up. The student missed the school’s start-of-the-year convocation.
“I know that’s not the only one, but it’s the only one I went and picked up,” Atanasoff said.
Racine Lutheran students were also late to school on Tuesday, and at least one bus driver got lost, said that school’s athletic director, Jason Block.
Last Friday, First Student buses showed up to pick up Racine Lutheran students even though the school didn’t have classes that day, Block said.
Athletic directors scramble
But for the athletic directors at The Prairie School, Racine Lutheran and St. Catherine’s, transportation concerns go beyond getting kids to and from school.
All three schools had received confirmation earlier this summer that First Student would provide transportation for their fall sporting events. Then on Saturday all three received an email saying buses would not be available for after-school activities until 4:30 or 5 p.m., hours later than expected.
Prairie’s latest scheduled pickup for fall sports was 3:30 p.m.
This leaves the private schools scrambling to find parents to carpool for the smaller teams, vehicles to rent and in some cases considering purchasing their own buses.
Atanasoff said the impression from the public is generally that the private schools have a lot of money, but he said the budget is pretty tight every year, so purchasing more school vehicles or possibly buying two or three school buses would be a huge unexpected expense.
“We’re just kind of at a loss what to tell our coaches and our athletes and parents when we have an away event,” Atanasoff said. “What are we going to do? Are we going to have to forfeit a bunch of games because we can’t get our kids to those games? It could turn really ugly, and it’s just not fair to our student athletes.”
'It's disastrous'
Jason Block, athletic director at Racine Lutheran, said it was hard to believe that he received the notice about the buses so late on a holiday weekend. He ended up having to cancel a junior varsity football game on Tuesday because of it. He asked the opponent, Milwaukee Riverside, to push the game later, but the school couldn’t accommodate that because it field doesn’t have lights.
Block said he’s been looking for another transportation company to work with, but the costs will be higher because buses will likely be coming from Chicago or Milwaukee.
“For what Racine Unified is paying for this service and what we’ve seen so far, it’s so far not proving to be a very good move,” Block said. “It’s disastrous for our athletic program if this is really what the future is going to look like.”
Unified is expected to pay $9.2 million annually to First Student for transportation services; it previously paid about $8 million per year.
Block and Atanasoff both said they experienced some issues with the former busing contractor, Durham, but that company always provided buses for student athletic events.
“I understand the contract is with Unified, but we also didn’t have a say in it,” Block said. “Durham wasn’t perfect, but we never had a situation like this.”
Racine Unified athletics are also being impacted, Tapp said. When the regular routes are running behind schedule, sometimes buses aren’t available to transport student athletes. Tapp said First Student is looking into alternative transportation options for Unified athletes.
“Because we have a smaller staff than anticipated, we have to place our full focus on home-to-school routes, get that up to the level of service expected,” Kemper said.
After that, he said, First Student will move toward providing other services it traditionally provides, like charter buses for private school sports teams.
Does ANYTHING in this city go smoothly?! Man it’s just a nonstop **** show. Read the article and talk about cliches and corporate speak. It was one after another. What RUSD should have done is publicly blast the new busing company. Kids waiting on corners in the 2nd most dangerous city in the state?! Totally unacceptable.
Can I get some cheese to go with the wine? Geez. If you are unhappy with the bus service make alternative plans until you are happy with the bus service.
You obviously don’t have kids in school. My kids don’t ride the bus but if families are told that busses are gonna b provided then they should be provided at a level that is safe and secure and reliable for all users. These kinks should have been addressed long before the first day of school. And if there were major issues, families should have been notified so they could make other arrangements. Alot of parents can’t just easily make alternative plans with no notice.
