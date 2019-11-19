Burning loose string on box spring blamed for fire that caused $155K in damage

RACINE — A teen burning loose string under a box spring sparked a fire Tuesday morning that caused $155,000 in damage and displaced seven people, Racine fire officials said. No injuries were reported.
According to a news release from the Racine Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 233 Frank Ave. at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a house fire.
When firefighters arrived they observed heavy fire venting from the house’s second-floor windows and saw fire entering the attic. Firefighters directed hose streams through the second-floor windows before making an interior attack on the fire. Fire officials said the blaze was out within 50 minutes.
Fire investigators learned that a 19-year-old female had been using a cigarette lighter to burn loose strings on the bottom of a box spring in a second-floor bedroom when the fire got inside the box spring and quickly grew out of control. A roommate called 911 as she evacuated along with two other adult women and two 1-year-old boys.
The fire caused about $125,000 in structural damage and $30,000 in damage to the building’s contents, fire officials said. All seven residents were displaced.
We Energies, Racine police and the Red Cross also responded to the scene.
Help before the holidays
Kim Lacy, who lives two doors down at 255 Frank Ave., said she knew the family casually. Their dog, King, who made it out of the fire OK, would run out to greet Lacy’s family and they would have to return him. Lacy is collecting clothing for the women and their children.
“I just went through a hard time so I know what it’s like to lose everything,” said Lacy. “The last thing they should be worried about is how do we replace everything. And it’s so close to the holidays.”
Requested items include: 12-month and 24-month boy’s clothing with shoes size 4 and 6 and size 4 diapers; women’s clothing, especially winter items needed for three adult females, including small, medium and large shirts, pants sizes 3, 5, 9 and 10 and shoes sizes 6 and 9. One of the women is pregnant and due soon, so any infant items would also help.
Anyone interested in donating can contact Kim Lacy at 262-417-3782 or bring items to 255 Frank Ave.