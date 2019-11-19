Burning loose string on box spring blamed for fire that caused $155K in damage

RACINE — A teen burning loose string under a box spring sparked a fire Tuesday morning that caused $155,000 in damage and displaced seven people, Racine fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

According to a news release from the Racine Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 233 Frank Ave. at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived they observed heavy fire venting from the house’s second-floor windows and saw fire entering the attic. Firefighters directed hose streams through the second-floor windows before making an interior attack on the fire. Fire officials said the blaze was out within 50 minutes.

Fire investigators learned that a 19-year-old female had been using a cigarette lighter to burn loose strings on the bottom of a box spring in a second-floor bedroom when the fire got inside the box spring and quickly grew out of control. A roommate called 911 as she evacuated along with two other adult women and two 1-year-old boys.

The fire caused about $125,000 in structural damage and $30,000 in damage to the building’s contents, fire officials said. All seven residents were displaced.

We Energies, Racine police and the Red Cross also responded to the scene.