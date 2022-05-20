Burlington's veterans don't want veterans memorial near Echo Lake relocated

Ellen Larson points to the name of her brother, military veteran Kenneth Ludwig, in this 2018 photo from the Burlington veterans memorial at Echo Veterans Memorial Park.
MEGAN BURKE, Journal Times file photo
Featuring four black granite walls inscribed with local veterans' names, the Burlington veterans memorial pictured here on Thursday was erected in 2017, and local veterans groups oppose the idea of relocating it.
Scott Williams
Members of an ad hoc steering committee, shown visiting the Burlington veterans memorial this spring, have talked briefly about the idea of relocating the memorial as part of possible redevelopment options for Echo Veterans Memorial Park.
Scott Williams
With the front faces covered with hundreds of names, the Burlington veterans memorial, pictured here on Thursday, now is adding new names on the backside of the four black granite walls.
Bob Boulden, a Korean War veteran and longtime leader of veterans groups in Burlington, said vets have heard talk about relocating the memorial and they are against such a move.
“That’s where it’s supposed to be — that’s all,” Boulden said.
The ad hoc group studying Echo Veterans Memorial Park was appointed by the city to consider park redevelopment possibilities stemming from the dilemma of whether to remove or upgrade the White River dam that has created Echo Lake.
State regulators have determined that the city-owned dam no longer meets safety standards. So the city must either:
Invest in a rebuilt dam, or
Dismantle the dam and allow Echo Lake to drain back into a restored, free-flowing White River.
Consultants estimate that maintaining Echo Lake would cost more than $5 million while removing the dam and draining the lake would cost less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million.
City officials have asked the ad hoc group to discuss how the surrounding park could be improved, especially if the lake is drained and more land becomes available for such activities as art shows, musical performances and picnics.
Members of the group touched on the veterans memorial recently when they noted that the memorial is not handicapped-accessible. So, they talked about the possibility of relocating it as part of a broader discussion of options for the park.
Beth Reetz, a committee member who also manages the nearby Veterans Terrace event center, said the idea was dropped as soon as veterans spoke out against it and others cautioned that moving the memorial might be physically impossible.
“It came up in conversation,” Reetz said. “We were trying to figure out if we could do it.”
Each of the black granite stones weighs about 14,000 pounds, or seven tons. Each rests on a concrete foundation, with stainless steel rods extending down into the concrete.
Pat Vogel, owner of Ketterhagen Memorials, which helped create the exhibition, said hoisting and relocating the walls might be feasible, but it would be difficult.
“They were installed not to be moved,” he said. “I just don’t know how all of that would work.”
After the memorial was erected in 2017, city officials began making plans to improve accessibility and comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Those plans were temporarily sidetracked when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Now that the subject has resurfaced as part of the Echo Veterans Memorial Park discussion, city officials are moving ahead with accessibility and other improvements.
As new veterans’ names are added to the memorial nearly every year, the front face of the four granite walls have been filled. New names now are being added on the backside, so officials want to extend a brick or paved surface around to the rear.
Hefty also mentioned the possibility of creating room for more granite walls to be added later.
Other landscaping improvements also are being discussed.
No cost projections have been released yet, but Hefty said she will be soliciting private donations and she hopes to have the memorial expanded and improved by this fall.
Tom Stelling, a Vietnam War veteran who works as an architect, said he has offered to help the city design and plan the improvements.
Stelling said he agrees that the memorial should remain where it is. But he said he is awaiting more information from the mayor about what she has in mind.
He added: “I think it’s to improve what’s there — not move what’s there.”
