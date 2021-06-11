Burlington's task force on race relations moving forward, but behind closed doors

BURLINGTON — A long-awaited task force on race relations in Burlington is meeting behind closed doors and without representation from the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.

Members of the BCDR have opted out of the task force because, they say, the city chose a consultant to facilitate the discussions with no background on race issues.

City leaders are moving forward with the task force effort regardless, but are withholding the names of the task force members and are conducting business away from public scrutiny.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty said the city decided on closed-door discussions because of sensitive topics being examined and also because the task force includes high school students whose parents were worried about news media coverage.

“Parents of students wanted to make sure their child wouldn’t be subject to media. This was granted,” Hefty said in an email. “Sensitive matter and inclusive conversations that we wanted to ensure the environment (sic).”

City Administrator Carina Walters, who has been involved in putting together the task force, could not be reached for comment.

City wouldn’t budge on partnership