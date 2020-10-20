Burlington's Spooky City canceled; organizers 'disappointed' alternative plans were rejected

The Central Racine County Health Department was consulted about the proposed approaches and any health safety concerns, according to the email. The department supported the drive-thru concept, as long as people remained in their vehicles. It also recommended that everyone wear a face covering. But the Burlington Police Department did not endorse a driving route, primarily due to traffic safety issues.

“As organizers of Spooky City, we appreciate the city’s concerns; however, we’re disappointed that the traffic challenges could not have been addressed and resolved, especially since the event satisfied most health safety concerns,” the Branens wrote. “Ironically, this was apparently one of the only events the Health Department approved. To the over 50 businesses and other sponsors that participate in Spooky City each year, along with the many volunteers who assist, we sincerely appreciate your continued support. We hope to see you in 2021 under different circumstances.”