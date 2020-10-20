Burlington's Spooky City canceled; organizers 'disappointed' alternative plans were rejected

BURLINGTON — Spooky City has been canceled this year.
The Burlington City Council voted in special session on Oct. 14 to deny an event permit for this year’s iteration of the local Halloween staple.
What would have been the 31st annual Downtown Spooky City was scheduled for Oct. 31, and included business-to-business trick-or-treating, street entertainment and movies. But it’s not possible for the event to proceed without the city’s support, according to a Burlington Chamber of Commerce email statement from event organizers Shad and Kristine Branen.
Two proposals, both of which the City Council turned down, were presented as alternative options due to recent statewide spikes in COVID-19 cases:
- The first was a more traditional event with pedestrian trick-or-treating, but requiring face coverings for all participants, a one-way walking route and assigning one person at each business to distribute treats outside their front door.
- The other was a vehicular option with a driving route comparable to a parade. Vehicles would be pre-registered and proceed single-file on a prescribed route through Downtown. A representative would stand in front of each business and distribute candy through the vehicle window. Street entertainers and music would be positioned throughout the treat route.
Other Spooky City attractions of hayrides and coffin races were not proposed this year.
The Central Racine County Health Department was consulted about the proposed approaches and any health safety concerns, according to the email. The department supported the drive-thru concept, as long as people remained in their vehicles. It also recommended that everyone wear a face covering. But the Burlington Police Department did not endorse a driving route, primarily due to traffic safety issues.
Events such as this are important to Downtown and the overall community to create awareness and drive commerce, the organizers said.
“As organizers of Spooky City, we appreciate the city’s concerns; however, we’re disappointed that the traffic challenges could not have been addressed and resolved, especially since the event satisfied most health safety concerns,” the Branens wrote. “Ironically, this was apparently one of the only events the Health Department approved. To the over 50 businesses and other sponsors that participate in Spooky City each year, along with the many volunteers who assist, we sincerely appreciate your continued support. We hope to see you in 2021 under different circumstances.”
