Burlington's Runaway Brewery opens

BURLINGTON — Bernard and Michelle Peterson, owners of MPC Property Management, officially open their newest business venture, The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery at 109 East Chestnut in Burlington, this weekend.

The couple had hoped to open The Runaway in April, but had to change plans when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. They did do some curbside service, however, which resulted in them selling out.

“So, we did that and we sold out of basically our whole inventory,” Bernard said.

While soon after they had to stop brewing due to COVID-19, they got back up and running, and all of their tanks are full again.

As far as COVID-19 goes, the Petersons are leaving things up to the comfort level of customers and will wipe surfaces down in between customers as well as offer hand sanitizer, which is being produced by Waterford Stillhouse distillery.

The Petersons said they will also continue to offer curbside pickup for customers that are not comfortable coming into the micropub.

The Runaway’s outside space was recently finished and features seating with umbrellas as well as a pergola. Before they remodeled, the area was a gravel parking lot, according to the Petersons.