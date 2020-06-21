Burlington's Runaway Brewery opens

BURLINGTON — Bernard and Michelle Peterson, owners of MPC Property Management, officially open their newest business venture, The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery at 109 East Chestnut in Burlington, this weekend.
The couple had hoped to open The Runaway in April, but had to change plans when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. They did do some curbside service, however, which resulted in them selling out.
“So, we did that and we sold out of basically our whole inventory,” Bernard said.
While soon after they had to stop brewing due to COVID-19, they got back up and running, and all of their tanks are full again.
As far as COVID-19 goes, the Petersons are leaving things up to the comfort level of customers and will wipe surfaces down in between customers as well as offer hand sanitizer, which is being produced by Waterford Stillhouse distillery.
The Petersons said they will also continue to offer curbside pickup for customers that are not comfortable coming into the micropub.
The Runaway’s outside space was recently finished and features seating with umbrellas as well as a pergola. Before they remodeled, the area was a gravel parking lot, according to the Petersons.
The Runaway, besides enabling Wisconsin grains for its own brewing, will feature other local and Wisconsin products.
For the food menu, the Michelle said the Runaway will offer Milwaukee pretzels with a variety of dips, Purple Door ice-cream, Pop’s Kettle Corn and Slide chips. There will also be more to drink than beer with WiscoPop organic craft soda and a canned hard seltzer.
“So, for people who are totally against drinking beer we have a higher end hard seltzer called Press,” Bernard said.
The Runaway will also be partnering with the Coffee House at Chestnut and Pine by offering some of the Coffee House’s products while the popular coffee spot remains closed.
Beyond their excitement for being able to support local companies, the Petersons said they are mostly excited to finally be able to see people experience their products, rather than handing them a case of their beer and watching them drive away.
“I think to see people enjoying the beer — actually sitting around instead of sending it out the door in cans and actually see people in person enjoying it,” Bernard said.
The microbrew hours are currently Thursdays 5-9 p.m., Fridays 5-10 p.m., and Saturdays noon to 10 p.m. They may expand to having Sunday hours in the future. It can be reached at 262-806-7048.
People can also learn more about them on their Facebook page The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.
