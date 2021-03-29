Burlington's only homeless shelter never took public money; then the pandemic arrived

BURLINGTON — The Transitional Living Center, Burlington’s only homeless shelter, had never taken state and federal funding to help the individuals and families that live there.
Instead, TLC, 428 South Pine St., has received private donations and hosted fundraisers, getting help from organizations like the United Way, church groups and private donors including local families.
But then the pandemic began. COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines made housing the people TLC serves tough, said Cristen Chaffee, the organization’s executive director.
“When COVID hit, we weren’t allowed to operate at full capacity,” Chaffee said. Some families and individuals have been placed in hotels, which Chaffee said has been a financial struggle on the organization.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the Wisconsin Counties Association reached out to him, asking if there was an organization anywhere in the state that it could partner with to show “what a contribution can do in a community.”
Vos, a Burlington native, said he thought giving the donation to TLC was the best idea.
“Hopefully, over time, we can help make people independent and help them to rely less on government, and more on their own ingenuity and to help themselves,” Vos said.
On Monday, TLC received a $5,000 donation from both the WCA, an organization of county governments assembled to serve and represent communities, and the Public Finance Authority, which assists in the financing of public benefit projects to help improve communities.
TLC has provided families and individuals with temporary shelter and basic necessities since it was founded in 1993.
But Jim Holland, president of TLC’s Board of Directors, said it would “be an injustice” to only refer to TLC as “a homeless shelter.” The organization does more than that by assisting affected individuals in gaining skills to become employed and independent, Holland added. For example, social workers help individuals work on their resume and interviewing skills. TLC also provides dependable child care.
“We’ve helped with addiction and anger issues,” Holland said. “Our goal is to get them back in the community.”
Mark O’Connell, executive director of the WCA, said TLC “does a fantastic job of equipping people the tools to succeed in life.”