Burlington's only homeless shelter never took public money; then the pandemic arrived

Vos, a Burlington native, said he thought giving the donation to TLC was the best idea.

“Hopefully, over time, we can help make people independent and help them to rely less on government, and more on their own ingenuity and to help themselves,” Vos said.

On Monday, TLC received a $5,000 donation from both the WCA, an organization of county governments assembled to serve and represent communities, and the Public Finance Authority, which assists in the financing of public benefit projects to help improve communities.

TLC has provided families and individuals with temporary shelter and basic necessities since it was founded in 1993.

But Jim Holland, president of TLC’s Board of Directors, said it would “be an injustice” to only refer to TLC as “a homeless shelter.” The organization does more than that by assisting affected individuals in gaining skills to become employed and independent, Holland added. For example, social workers help individuals work on their resume and interviewing skills. TLC also provides dependable child care.

“We’ve helped with addiction and anger issues,” Holland said. “Our goal is to get them back in the community.”