Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later

Police officials say it is not uncommon for new recruits to leave a department abruptly. Sometimes it is because they have a change of heart about the work. Other times, it is because they have accepted a position with another department offering higher pay.

Some competing departments “raid” their neighboring police forces because it saves them the time and expense involved in training their own new recruits.

James Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, said some cities have taken steps to protect themselves by imposing pre-employment agreements. If a new officer leaves the force before serving at least one year, the officer must repay the city part of his or her training expenses.

Palmer referred to the practice of raiding another department’s new recruits as “pickpocketing.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is a legitimate concern,” he said. “I don’t think it’s common, but I think it’s becoming more common.”

Burlington city officials said they are unsure whether Sobczak quit so he could jump to another department.

Losing an officer after less than one full week of active duty is not something many departments have experienced.