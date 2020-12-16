Burlington's new middle school on schedule to open in fall 2021

“We’ve been very lucky,” Bay said. “We’ve got a good group of people here.”

As many as 85 construction workers are involved in the project, with about 20 subcontractors working under Scherrer Construction’s management.

When it opens next fall, the new school will serve sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. Enrollment in the building is expected to hit 650 students during the 2021-22 school year.

With sixth-graders moving up to the middle school, the district will be able to reconfigure five elementary schools to serve pre-kindergarten through 5th grade.

The restructuring will relieve congestion at some campuses and allow students to move more seamlessly from elementary to middle to high school.

“They get in and they get settled,” Thomas said. “That also translates into kids just being able to learn.”

Saying goodbye to aged building

The old Karcher Middle School, built in 1924, is expected to face the wrecking ball after the current school year ends next May. The 195,000-square-foot building served as Burlington’s high school until the current high school was built in 2000.