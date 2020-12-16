Burlington's new middle school on schedule to open in fall 2021

BURLINGTON — Construction crews are nearing completion of the new Karcher Middle School, a $32 million facility that will allow a reorganization of the public school system in Burlington.
“It’s really going to transform the whole district,” Burlington Area School District Spokeswoman Julie Thomas said.
Voters approved a referendum in November 2018 to authorize borrowing for the project to replace the existing Karcher Middle School, which is more than 90 years old.
Work began on the project in October 2019, and crews are on schedule to complete the new school in April of next year. The new school is being built adjacent to the existing middle school, 225 Robert St., which is set to be demolished.
On schedule for fall 2021
Project manager Dan Bay of Scherrer Construction Co. said construction is about 75% complete and is moving forward without any sign of delay or other trouble.
“We’ve been very lucky,” Bay said. “We’ve got a good group of people here.”
As many as 85 construction workers are involved in the project, with about 20 subcontractors working under Scherrer Construction’s management.
When it opens next fall, the new school will serve sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. Enrollment in the building is expected to hit 650 students during the 2021-22 school year.
With sixth-graders moving up to the middle school, the district will be able to reconfigure five elementary schools to serve pre-kindergarten through 5th grade.
The restructuring will relieve congestion at some campuses and allow students to move more seamlessly from elementary to middle to high school.
“They get in and they get settled,” Thomas said. “That also translates into kids just being able to learn.”
Saying goodbye to aged building
The old Karcher Middle School, built in 1924, is expected to face the wrecking ball after the current school year ends next May. The 195,000-square-foot building served as Burlington’s high school until the current high school was built in 2000.
The new middle school will retain the Karcher name, in honor of Nettie Karcher, an early graduate who later became Racine County’s first female attorney and served many years on Burlington school boards.
In the 2018 referendum, voters authorized borrowing $43 million to fund the new middle school along with other building repairs and upgrades in the public school district.
Pandemic construction
Work on the new middle school has continued uninterrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has closed many classrooms throughout the state.
Daniel Bocock, director of buildings and grounds for the school district, said the team led by Scherrer Construction has delivered a focused and reliable construction approach.
Workers have worn face masks to combat the spread of COVID-19 — except when working alone and away from others — and the project has continued even when the school itself was closed.
Bocock said he was delighted to find work continuing on Karcher Middle School despite COVID-19 causing disruptions elsewhere in the community.
“I could still come here,” he said, “and everybody was still working.”
