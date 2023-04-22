A miniature mock Nestle chocolate factory has found a new home in Burlington. The 10-foot-long display, with moving parts, was moved Friday from inside the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, 113 E. Chestnut St. It had been part of the Chocolate Experience Museum inside the chamber for the past 20 years. But the museum has closed its doors, and all of the artifacts are being moved out. The mock chocolate assembly line was taken to the Plaza Theater, located around the corner at 448 Milwaukee Ave. It will be displayed in a corridor inside the movie house.