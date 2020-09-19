Burlington's Low Daily microbrewery opens

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — Burlington’s newest brewery — the second to open in the city within the past three months — has opened its doors.

Low Daily Brewery opened Friday morning at the former Burlington Standard Press building, 700 N. Pine St., just northwest of the intersection of Pine and Milwaukee Avenue. That followed the June opening of The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery about a block away at 109 E. Chestnut St.

In early March, Low Daily owners Tim and Claire Sullivan told The Journal Times they were planning on opening their brewery in July, depending on construction. However, Tim Sullivan said there were some general construction delays.

“There were always a few things that added up, but we made it,” he said.

The name for the brewery came from an advertisement Tim saw on the side of a building years ago in Los Angeles while on a trip with a friend. The advertisement, promoting a hotel with “low daily and weekly rates,” stuck out to him, and he knew in that moment that if he ever opened a bar, the beginning two words would be the name — although it has no implication for beer prices.