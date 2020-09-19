Burlington's Low Daily microbrewery opens

BURLINGTON — Burlington’s newest brewery — the second to open in the city within the past three months — has opened its doors.
Low Daily Brewery opened Friday morning at the former Burlington Standard Press building, 700 N. Pine St., just northwest of the intersection of Pine and Milwaukee Avenue. That followed the June opening of The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery about a block away at 109 E. Chestnut St.
In early March, Low Daily owners Tim and Claire Sullivan told The Journal Times they were planning on opening their brewery in July, depending on construction. However, Tim Sullivan said there were some general construction delays.
“There were always a few things that added up, but we made it,” he said.
The name for the brewery came from an advertisement Tim saw on the side of a building years ago in Los Angeles while on a trip with a friend. The advertisement, promoting a hotel with “low daily and weekly rates,” stuck out to him, and he knew in that moment that if he ever opened a bar, the beginning two words would be the name — although it has no implication for beer prices.
Tim and Claire have hired nine additional employees. The building is almost all ready to go — except for an official Low Daily sign out front. As of Friday, the old Standard Press sign was still on the storefront. Sullivan has the front signage and is hoping to get it up within a week.
“It’s been a wild ride,” he said. “We’re just ready for the ride at this point.”
The inside of the building is filled with modern furniture and decor and the outdoor patio seating is wicker. The modern furniture adds contrast to the brick and historical nature of the building, Sullivan said.
The bar is housed in the front of the building, in the main entrance room. Customers can also walk through the brewing area on their way to the back patio.
The brewing room consists of a 15-barrel-capacity brewing system with six fermenters, which allows Low Daily to offer multiple beers per month, and the beer selection will change.
Small-batch beer of various styles and flavor profiles will be in rotation through the taproom, and a barrel program is planned as well. Sullivan is using a foeder (a large barrel) to produce beer that is slightly acidic, tart and or funky.
The first four beers on tap currently at Low Daily are Lounge Hours, a kettle sour with tangerine; Snacker, a west coast IPA; More Pillows, a hazy IPA; and Banjo, a Kölsch.
Crowlers, 32-ounce cans, are available for those who want to take the beer to-go.
For those looking for non-alcoholic drinks, Karben4 Brewing hard seltzer is available in six flavors and Boylan Bottling Company soda in nine flavors is also available. A variety of prepackaged snacks can be ordered via the snack menu, including cheese, bread and crackers, olives and pickles, charcuterie, nuts and chips and salsa.
Future plans
After officially opening their doors Friday morning, the Sullivans have a special food truck visit from Milwaukee-based Iron Grate BBQ Company scheduled to be on site from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the new business. Sullivan said he plans to have food trucks visit the brewery every couple of weeks or so.
Other than that, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, no large “grand opening” party has been scheduled.
“It feels pretty good,” Sullivan said of the opening. “Although this isn’t the end, it’s the starting point. Now we’re off to the races.”
Hours for the business will be Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sullivan also wants to collaborate with community groups and organizations to host fundraisers, provide a space to gather, help raise awareness to the groups or help them achieve their goals in other ways, he said.
The large building provides a lot of potential for these efforts and an opportunity for growth, Sullivan said.
“We’d like to organically grow out of this,” he said. But overall, “I want to provide a good, fun spot for people to safely hang out and have a good time — and drink good beer.”
