Burlington's former nudest campground could become gravel pit

Kordus said the acreage earmarked for the pit of the mining operation will be away from the natural areas of the property.

“We will not be operating within the wetland areas,” he said. “The border of the wetlands is below elevation … (and) will not be disturbed. This will leave a natural barrier that leaves no connection between the mine and wetlands.”

Based on terms of the land-use plan waiver, Asphalt Contractors can operate at the site from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

However, Kordus said the company’s crusher — the equipment used to make stone from the extracted minerals — will not operate within all 55 hours of the weekly timeframe. He said it would be in use two to three times each week and would not operate in the winter.

Most of the residents speaking at Thursday’s meeting said they understood why the company wanted to operate a mining extraction business in the area, though past concerns continued to bubble to the surface.

Resident Barbara Messick suggested the town have in place a formal complaint or concern process if anything related to the operation raised red flags.