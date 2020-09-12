Burlington's former nudest campground could become gravel pit

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A remote area in the Town of Burlington that once served as a nudist campground could soon become a gravel mining operation.
After combing through a series of granular details, Town of Burlington officials have given their consent to a proposed gravel pit on Highway P, although a number of caveats are attached to the affirmations.
Off Highway P in Burlington, down a curvy long road, a sign warned people: “If nudity offends you — don’t go beyond this point.”
If you continued down the road, you were welcomed by campers at Sun Ray Hills.
According to a 2001 Journal Times report: “Members sat nude in lawn chairs, drinking beer and talking. Members did landscaping work, nude. They mowed grass, also nude.”
“Members of Sun Ray Hills fill most of the 146 permanent campsites. They come from Wisconsin and Illinois, mostly on weekends and mostly in the summer, although they can get in year-round. Non-members can camp at any of 15 visitor campsites between Memorial Day and Labor Day, which is also when the swimming pool is open ... The only place nudity is absolutely required is the swimming pool.”
The next plan
But the camp is no more and new plans have been exposed, which come with their own controversy.
During the initial go-around a month ago, town officials heard a number of concerns from residents about Union Grove-based Asphalt Contractors Inc.’s request to have a mineral extraction operation on 85 acres of the 163-acre property at 7148 McHenry St.
Robert Kordus, president of Asphalt Contractors, went before the town’s Planning and Zoning Committee on Thursday when the company’s rezoning request and land-use plan waiver were revisited.
After fleshing out a number of details and hearing from residents, the committee gave its favorable recommendation to the rezoning and land-use plan waiver. The Town Board met immediately afterward and gave similar unanimous approval.
The town’s land-use waiver includes a stipulation the property undergo an annual inspection. Since actual zoning changes are outside the town’s purview, the votes cast on Thursday are advisory and are being forwarded to the Racine County Board for a binding vote.
Environmental impact
At the meeting, Kordus touched on such issues as the environmental impact of the would-be operation, as well as other factors, such as noise and traffic. Kordus and other representatives within Asphalt Contractors have also prepared a question-and-answer document on the operation.
On the topic of traffic coming to and from the site, the document states, “The average truck traffic hauling to our asphalt plant should be 50 loads per day. Outside sales to other customers use a variable number of trucks that cannot be estimated.”
Kordus said the acreage earmarked for the pit of the mining operation will be away from the natural areas of the property.
“We will not be operating within the wetland areas,” he said. “The border of the wetlands is below elevation … (and) will not be disturbed. This will leave a natural barrier that leaves no connection between the mine and wetlands.”
Based on terms of the land-use plan waiver, Asphalt Contractors can operate at the site from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
However, Kordus said the company’s crusher — the equipment used to make stone from the extracted minerals — will not operate within all 55 hours of the weekly timeframe. He said it would be in use two to three times each week and would not operate in the winter.
Most of the residents speaking at Thursday’s meeting said they understood why the company wanted to operate a mining extraction business in the area, though past concerns continued to bubble to the surface.
Resident Barbara Messick suggested the town have in place a formal complaint or concern process if anything related to the operation raised red flags.
“We all want to be safe,” Messick said as she urged municipal and county decision-makers to carefully consider all aspects of the company’s ask.
Messick said she lived down the road from the former campground for 30-plus years without any issues. But she does have concerns about the proposed mining operation.
The plan does still have to get approval at the county level.
Based on the still-looming steps ahead, Kordus said the earliest Asphalt Contractors would likely operate at the site would likely be next spring.
