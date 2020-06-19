Burlington's first Juneteenth rally: Speakers offer insight, circulate letter for school district

Garbade’s children have all felt racism in the community and in the school district, from racial slurs and public displays of the Confederate flag to physical assault and racial profiling, according to Garbade. Garbade said she has had to “peacefully fight” for her youngest daughter a few times, beginning when she was in the fourth grade. Garbade shared some of these experiences with the crowd.

Two of these experiences involved her daughter experiencing bodily harm on the bus and being spit on by white peers. On one occasion, Garbade said a white peer threatened to come to their house and murder her daughter. On another occasion, Garbade’s daughter was hit with a metal object and suffered bruising.

On another, she was hit in the face, and lost a tooth as a result. Not only was her daughter not offered aid and detained in the principal's office without her mother’s knowledge, Garbade said it took a couple of months for the school district to do something about it.

“And so long story short, I had to fight again, nonviolently,” Garbade said to The Journal Times. “I had to start going to schools, I had to start going to the superintendent because it took almost two months for them to finally do something about that kid spitting on my daughter and punching her in the face.”