Burlington's first Juneteenth rally: Speakers offer insight, circulate letter for school district

BURLINGTON — What is believed to be Burlington's first Juneteenth rally took place Friday at Echo Lake Park, where a letter for the school district was shared as well as a petition to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
The rally opened with prayer and the Black National Anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," before moving to guest speakers who shared insight and personal stories.
Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson was just one of the speakers. The Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism sponsored the event, and its president thanked the Burlington Police Department for its support.
The diverse crowd gathered around the park's gazebo, sat in folding chairs and in the grass while listening to the various speakers. Children played and got face paintings.
Burlington is a predominately white community, with over 96% of the population being white and less than 1% of its population being black, according to United States Census Bureau data.
Darnisha Garbade, president of the Coalition for Dismantling Racism, and her family moved to Burlington about four years ago, which she said has resulted in very different experiences for her white step-children and her own black children.
While her step-children have had a “wonderful life here,” her black children have experienced “quite a bit of racism in the community and in the schools.”
After reading the letter meant for Burlington Area School District Superintendent Stephen Plank, Garbade told The Journal Times the letter to the school district was “right up her alley” and “every word is exactly what I have been fighting for.”
“We write to respectfully insist that the School District of Burlington (i) craft a comprehensive Elementary, Middle and High School curricula plan inclusive of Black history and specifically addressing systemic racism and White privilege; (ii) require diversity and inclusion training for all faculty, (iii) intentionally work to hire more educators who are people of color so that our students can learn from the collective experiences and knowledge of a diverse faculty, and (iv) encourage its peer schools in the Racine County area to do the same,” read the first paragraph of the letter.
Melissa Statz, a 2008 Burlington High School graduate who went on to teach in Chicago before moving back to Burlington with her husband and children, is putting the letter together for the Burlington district. But, Statz said variations of the letter have been fashioned for other nearby school districts as well.
“And when I got to Burlington, I was feeling a little lost with that,” Statz said. “Just hearing a little bit about some of the students of color in our district, some of the experiences they’ve had — it just really hurt my heart to hear.”
Garbade’s children have all felt racism in the community and in the school district, from racial slurs and public displays of the Confederate flag to physical assault and racial profiling, according to Garbade. Garbade said she has had to “peacefully fight” for her youngest daughter a few times, beginning when she was in the fourth grade. Garbade shared some of these experiences with the crowd.
Two of these experiences involved her daughter experiencing bodily harm on the bus and being spit on by white peers. On one occasion, Garbade said a white peer threatened to come to their house and murder her daughter. On another occasion, Garbade’s daughter was hit with a metal object and suffered bruising.
On another, she was hit in the face, and lost a tooth as a result. Not only was her daughter not offered aid and detained in the principal's office without her mother’s knowledge, Garbade said it took a couple of months for the school district to do something about it.
“And so long story short, I had to fight again, nonviolently,” Garbade said to The Journal Times. “I had to start going to schools, I had to start going to the superintendent because it took almost two months for them to finally do something about that kid spitting on my daughter and punching her in the face.”
School district responds
Plank said the district has already made some moves in faculty training on the issue in the past year, including a leadership retreat during last summer and an in-service day in October for all staff.
The leadership team, which Plank estimated to be about 20 people, also participated in a five-part series through the National Equity Project called Leading for Equity. Burlington High School also hosted an Evening of Equity Through Story, which was meant to deal with implicit bias. The district is continuing to work with the National Equity Project to roll out more changes in the future, according to Plank.
After the death of George Floyd, who died as a result of Minneapolis Police Officers physically restrained him by kneeling on his neck and back, the school district sent a letter home to families explaining what the district believes.
“We did send a letter to all of our families, addressing what we believe,” Plank said. “First, offering our sympathy and condolences surrounding George Floyd specifically, but also then really highlighting that we’re one district, we’re one community and that there’s a spirit of hope around these modern day challenges that we’re wrestling with. That letter was partly intended to also say, ‘We see you, we hear you.’”
The letter did nothing to soothe Garbade. During her conversation with The Journal Times, Garbade said she struggled to read the letter, as she felt that the statements were not true after her experiences.
"To see them say that these are the things that we want to do and this is the stance that we take that they didn't take with my daughter," Garbade said. "It was very disheartening."
The letter calling for district changes, which Statz said would be presented to Plank sometime next week, has been circulated online before it was presented at the rally. To read the full letter or sign it, go online to https://rb.gy/96tdzg.
