Burlington's fireworks display draws people from outside the immediate area

BURLINGTON — Burlington hosted its annual Independence Day fireworks display Saturday night, drawing attendees from out of town whose local fireworks had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying health concerns.
The show began at dusk; fireworks were launched at the ChocolateFest grounds, with large crowds gathering across the street at Echo Lake Park. While there were signs warning groups to socially distance, they were not paid much attention, although a few groups did set up away from others.
Amy Miceli and her daughters, Lauren and Emma, made the trip from Kenosha to see the show because fireworks there had been canceled.
“We’re excited that they’re having the fireworks tonight,” Miceli said, adding that they live near Pleasant Prairie. “I saw on Facebook that Burlington was still having theirs, so we drove out here.”
While they said they were not too worried about the pandemic, they still played it safe. They set up with a few feet of open space on all sides. Before the show, they sat on their blanket enjoying sparklers, an island in the busy sea of people.
Stephanie Ahles and Rachel Pynaker, from Racine, said they have been attending fireworks displays together for several years. Both had glow sticks, with Pynaker wearing glow stick hoop earrings. Driving to Burlington for fireworks was a first for them, they said.
Ahles and Pynaker also had their chairs set up a distance away from everyone. While they were disappointed that Kenosha had decided to cancel their annual display, they said they understood why. Similar to the Micelis, their chairs were set up with a few feet between themselves and the nearest group of people.
“It’s been a tradition that we’ve done for a few years,” Pynaker said. “We find a way to make it out to see some fireworks.”
Tyler Rouse, Maya Doerflinger, Yasmine Van De Water and Sarah Koestler, all high school students from Racine, also made the trip to Burlington. Rouse said they had never been to Burlington before, but felt the drive would be worth it to see some fireworks on the Fourth of July.
The whole group said they thought it was good that Burlington, Waterford and Union Grove held some of their traditional July 4 celebrations, especially Burlington and it's fireworks. Rouse had stronger feelings about Racine cancelling its events.
“You know, it’s the absolute worst,” Rouse said. “When you think of the Fourth of July, you think of parades and fireworks, and we didn’t have either of that this year. So basically, a flop.”
