Burlington's Beachview Motel/Lounge to add storage space for trades

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Beachview Motel/Lounge will soon be constructing some utility storage units that could help people in the trades.
The former motel at 30427 Durand Ave. in the Town of Burlington had been open since the 1950s. The motel area closed about 10 years ago and was demolished. While the bar has still been in operation, Principal of Beachview LLC George Homeyer said he wanted to make something out of the vacant land.
“I’m replacing where the motel rooms were with something that I think is more needed in today’s world,” he said. “I’m calling it a workstation.”
There will be six storage units of 1400 square feet each. Each unit will have a large garage door and a restroom.
They will be mainly geared towards plumbers, electricians, carpenters, welders, machinists or other tradespeople who want to store or use their equipment in the space.
The new structure will be attached to the existing building and make an L shape around it. The bar will keep its courtyard and Homeyer plans to maintain and improve it to make it more like a beer garden.
He plans to rent out the units for yearly leases, but he doesn’t have any tenants yet as it’s early in the process. His plans were recently approved at the Town of Burlington board meeting, Sept. 10.
Groundbreaking is scheduled to begin this month, after Homeyer’s building materials arrive.
He won’t put the units on the market until they’re fully built, which he expects will be around the early spring.
When asked what Homeyer hopes to bring to the Burlington community with these new spaces, he said, “I hope to make a lot of wives happy to get their husbands’ work trucks out of their driveway or garage,” he said, laughing. “It’s a great situation for somebody that’s starting out. It gives them a place to operate and work out of.”
Rent will be at a reasonable price, he said, and estimated it to be between $1,400-$1,500 per month.
People interested in renting can contact Joe Busch, managing broker, owner and president of Bear Realty of Burlington. Busch will be doing the marketing and renting of units once they are built.
“I think that people are always looking for a good workshop,” Homeyer said.
Town of Burlington Supervisor Steve Swantz said the new rental units will bring improvement to the area.
“I’m in favor of the new small business space,” Swantz said.
Bar updates
The bar also was updated. Homeyer added some more nautical decor among other things.
“It’s always been Beachview so I just made it a little more beachy,” he said. Other improvements include new flooring, remodeled restrooms and an additional back room where people can eat their food – ordered from other businesses.
“The concept is to bring your own food. We’re a bar and we’re not a restaurant,” Homeyer said.
