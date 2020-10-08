Burlington's Beachview Motel/Lounge to add storage space for trades

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Beachview Motel/Lounge will soon be constructing some utility storage units that could help people in the trades.

The former motel at 30427 Durand Ave. in the Town of Burlington had been open since the 1950s. The motel area closed about 10 years ago and was demolished. While the bar has still been in operation, Principal of Beachview LLC George Homeyer said he wanted to make something out of the vacant land.

“I’m replacing where the motel rooms were with something that I think is more needed in today’s world,” he said. “I’m calling it a workstation.”

There will be six storage units of 1400 square feet each. Each unit will have a large garage door and a restroom.

They will be mainly geared towards plumbers, electricians, carpenters, welders, machinists or other tradespeople who want to store or use their equipment in the space.

The new structure will be attached to the existing building and make an L shape around it. The bar will keep its courtyard and Homeyer plans to maintain and improve it to make it more like a beer garden.