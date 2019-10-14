BURLINGTON — Ellen Hanson of Burlington is the winner of a $100,000 prize after she cashed in her winning All or Nothing ticket from the Sunday, Sept. 29 drawing, the Wisconsin Lottery announced Monday.
Hanson’s ticket matched none of the drawn numbers (01-02-03-04-07-08-10-11-15-16-17).
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
She bought her winning ticket at Richter’s Marketplace, 156 S. Pine St., Burlington. As the retailer that sold the ticket, Richter’s Marketplace will receive 2 percent of the prize amount, lottery officials said.
Odds of winning All or Nothing’s $100,000 top prize are 1 in 352,716. All or Nothing is drawn daily after 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day’s drawing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.