BURLINGTON — Ellen Hanson of Burlington is the winner of a $100,000 prize after she cashed in her winning All or Nothing ticket from the Sunday, Sept. 29 drawing, the Wisconsin Lottery announced Monday.

Hanson’s ticket matched none of the drawn numbers (01-02-03-04-07-08-10-11-15-16-17).

She bought her winning ticket at Richter’s Marketplace, 156 S. Pine St., Burlington. As the retailer that sold the ticket, Richter’s Marketplace will receive 2 percent of the prize amount, lottery officials said.

Odds of winning All or Nothing’s $100,000 top prize are 1 in 352,716. All or Nothing is drawn daily after 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day’s drawing.

