RACINE — A Burlington woman accused of having sex with an underage person and of setting up a date between a 15-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man will serve some jail time as a condition of a sentence she received Friday.
Paige Strobel, 21, of the 200 block of East Highland Avenue, Burlington, pleaded no contest to fourth-degree sexual assault as a party to a crime, exposing a child to harmful material, bail jumping, sex with a child age 16 or older and resisting/obstructing an officer.
"You have made some very bad decisions recently," Racine County Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher said before sentencing sentenced Strobel to three years' probation.
As a condition of her probation, she will spend 30 days in jail. Should Strobel violate her probation, she will spend 15 months in the Racine County Jail.
Assistant District Attorney Dirk Jensen called Strobel young and said her childhood was troubling. He said that she was cooperative with police, which is probably why she is facing misdemeanor charges rather than felonies.
"She has a lot of maturing to do," Jensen said. "She has a lot of growing to do."
Strobel's attorney, Helmi Hamad, said that underlying mental-health issues and traumatic events in her past have caused many negative things in her life.
Strobel also spoke, stating that she has since gotten a job and held it, and wants to seek higher education.
"I've kept my nose clean," Strobel said.
Two cases
According to the criminal complaint:
On Jan. 30, 2018, Strobel and other friends were hanging out at the alleged victim’s place of residence in Burlington. It was then that Strobel arranged for Devin R. Mielcarek, 24, to come over to the residence.
The victim stated that she and Mielcarek went into her bedroom to have sexual intercourse, and that it was the only reason he came to the apartment. The victim allegedly told police that Mielcarek didn’t ask her age until the middle of the incident; she told him she was 19.
However, Strobel told police that Mielcarek knew the girl was 15, because she told him that right away. Strobel did not know Mielcarek’s last name, but gave police his address.
Friday's sentencing also pertained to a October 2017 incident in which Strobel was charged with having sex with a child age 16 or older.
Mielcarek, now 25, of the 100 block of Washington Street, Burlington, is facing a second-degree sexual assault charge in connection to the case. A July trial is scheduled, online records show.
Today's mugshots: May 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Denise L. Anderson
Denise L. Anderson, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Emmanuel L. Beachem
Emmanuel L. Beachem, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Jeffrey R. Brown
Jeffrey R. Brown, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Willie A. Liggins
Willie A. Liggins, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (greater than or equal to three grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics.
Jerome McKinney
Jerome McKinney, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, substantial battery, false imprisonment.
Thomas E. Moore
Thomas E. Moore, 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Travaris T. Moss
Travaris T. Moss, 2500 block of 20th Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Tammy B. Travis
Tammy B. Travis, Chicago, IL, felony personal identity theft, retail theft (intentionally conceal greater than or equal to $500).
Keleaf P. Carothers
Keleaf P. Carothers, Mount Pleasant, possession of THC.
Larry E. Gillespie
Larry E. Gillespie, 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Everett D. Goodlow
Everett D. Goodlow (a.k.a. Raw Dog Goodlaw), Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Eugene R. Phillips
Eugene R. Phillips, 1800 block of Thurston Avenue, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcus D. Salisbury
Marcus D. Salisbury, 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, felony intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.