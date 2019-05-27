Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — A Burlington woman accused of having sex with an underage person and of setting up a date between a 15-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man will serve some jail time as a condition of a sentence she received Friday. 

Paige Strobel, 21, of the 200 block of East Highland Avenue, Burlington, pleaded no contest to fourth-degree sexual assault as a party to a crime, exposing a child to harmful material, bail jumping, sex with a child age 16 or older and resisting/obstructing an officer. 

"You have made some very bad decisions recently," Racine County Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher said before sentencing sentenced Strobel to three years' probation.

As a condition of her probation, she will spend 30 days in jail. Should Strobel violate her probation, she will spend 15 months in the Racine County Jail. 

Assistant District Attorney Dirk Jensen called Strobel young and said her childhood was troubling. He said that she was cooperative with police, which is probably why she is facing misdemeanor charges rather than felonies.

"She has a lot of maturing to do," Jensen said. "She has a lot of growing to do."

Strobel's attorney, Helmi Hamad, said that underlying mental-health issues and traumatic events in her past have caused many negative things in her life.

Strobel also spoke, stating that she has since gotten a job and held it, and wants to seek higher education.

"I've kept my nose clean," Strobel said. 

Two cases

According to the criminal complaint:

On Jan. 30, 2018, Strobel and other friends were hanging out at the alleged victim’s place of residence in Burlington. It was then that Strobel arranged for Devin R. Mielcarek, 24, to come over to the residence.

The victim stated that she and Mielcarek went into her bedroom to have sexual intercourse, and that it was the only reason he came to the apartment. The victim allegedly told police that Mielcarek didn’t ask her age until the middle of the incident; she told him she was 19.

However, Strobel told police that Mielcarek knew the girl was 15, because she told him that right away. Strobel did not know Mielcarek’s last name, but gave police his address.

Friday's sentencing also pertained to a October 2017 incident in which Strobel was charged with having sex with a child age 16 or older. 

Mielcarek, now 25, of the 100 block of Washington Street, Burlington, is facing a second-degree sexual assault charge in connection to the case. A July trial is scheduled, online records show.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.