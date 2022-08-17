Burlington woman dies in car crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A 41-year-old woman from Burlington died in a crash Tuesday in Rochester, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported. She has not been publicly identified.
The Racine County Communications Center received calls on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. for a two vehicle crash involving one vehicle that rolled over on Highway A (Plank Road) at Highway J (North English Settlement Avenue) in the Village of Rochester.
Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies upon arrival observed a Chevrolet sedan with severe front side damage and a 22 foot box truck with moderate damage located on the ditch line of Highway J, the release said.
The initial investigation showed that the box truck was southbound on Highway J and failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway A for the Chevrolet sedan that was traveling westbound on Highway A resulting in the collision.
The severity of the crash required the closure of the intersection of highways A and J until 9 p.m.
The operator of the box truck, a 50-year-old man from Chicago, had non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet sedan was a 41-year-old woman from the City of Burlington. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, and died due to those injuries at the scene.
Further information on the identity of those involved in this crash is pending notification of family members, officials said.
The investigation into the cause and nature of this motor vehicle crash is under investigation with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Assistance Team.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 16, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Mitaiya A. Watkins
Mitaiya A. Watkins, Waldo, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of a drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Chad P. McCloskey
Chad P. McCloskey, 3400 block of 5th Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul D. Horne
Paul D. Horne, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Cameron L. Holbrook
Cameron L. Holbrook, 1100 block of Reschke Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
Monique L. Valentine
Monique L. Valentine, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John K. Moore
John K. Moore, 4500 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Eric Jeremy Brannon
Eric Jeremy Brannon, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Marell D. Lacey
Marell D. Lacey, 1400 block of Carlton Drive, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.