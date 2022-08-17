Burlington woman dies in car crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A 41-year-old woman from Burlington died in a crash Tuesday in Rochester, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported. She has not been publicly identified.

The Racine County Communications Center received calls on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. for a two vehicle crash involving one vehicle that rolled over on Highway A (Plank Road) at Highway J (North English Settlement Avenue) in the Village of Rochester.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies upon arrival observed a Chevrolet sedan with severe front side damage and a 22 foot box truck with moderate damage located on the ditch line of Highway J, the release said.

The initial investigation showed that the box truck was southbound on Highway J and failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway A for the Chevrolet sedan that was traveling westbound on Highway A resulting in the collision.

The severity of the crash required the closure of the intersection of highways A and J until 9 p.m.

The operator of the box truck, a 50-year-old man from Chicago, had non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet sedan was a 41-year-old woman from the City of Burlington. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, and died due to those injuries at the scene.

Further information on the identity of those involved in this crash is pending notification of family members, officials said.

The investigation into the cause and nature of this motor vehicle crash is under investigation with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Assistance Team.